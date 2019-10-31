Stephanie Grisham blasts House Dems' 'guilty until proven innocent' impeachment process

President Trump's due process rights have been violated by House Democrats, who have deemed him guilty until proven innocent, said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on "Outnumbered Overtime" Thursday.

"In a court of law, you're innocent until proven guilty. Here, we're clearly guilty and have to prove our innocence," she said. "Which won't be a problem, because we already released a transcript showing the president did absolutely nothing wrong. I want to add one other thing — I keep seeing [Democrats] on the floor talking about how this is for the good of the country.

"The president just authorized the kill of the founder and leader of ISIS," Grisham continued. "That's what's good for the country. This president's good for the country and we're going to keep working, and they can continue to do their sham."

Grisham also lamented the lack of order among Democratic leaders and accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of losing control of her caucus.

"It was never due process for the president of United States," she said earlier in the interview. "I've got to say, Nancy Pelosi has lost all control over there. That is clear. Phase one of this impeachment sham was all behind closed doors. Now they're moving to phase two, which is supposed to be public.

"I'm wondering... are we going to be able to see any of the transcripts or know what was said?" Grisham asked. "Is any of this first phase going to come to light? Or are we just starting phase two? And we don't know the rules yet, for the White House... It's my understanding that we're not going to get to defend ourselves until it goes to the Judiciary Committee, and that's not how it works in America."

Only two House Democrats, Reps. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who has long expressed skepticism about impeachment, and Collin Peterson, D-Minn, whose district Trump won by 31 points, broke with their party to vote against the inquiry. Every Republican present voted against it.

The resolution passed by a final vote of 232-196.