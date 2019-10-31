Rep. Meadows: Dems' impeachment witnesses contradict quid pro quo narrative

The impeachment narrative built by House Democrats is beginning to collapse, as witnesses continue to contradict the quid pro quo claim being made against President Trump, said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

"All of a sudden what you're starting to see is some contradictions between witnesses that we had yesterday [and] witnesses that we're having today," he said. "You're starting to see a different side of the story.

"And what we are finding and what your viewers need to understand is that each time that the witnesses are asked about holding up aid and [if] it was held up for improper purposes — the answer is no," Meadows continued. "So anybody who's talked to the president is able to articulate that in a real way."

Meadows also spoke about House Democrats finally holding an official vote to launch the impeachment inquiry and establish procedural rules but said the vote is not a win for the GOP, because the deck is still stacked against them.

"We're not getting our way today because it's not a fair process," he said. "Despite what my Democrat colleagues are talking about, this is not a fair process. It allows Adam Schiff to once again control everything that's going on."

Meadows said the Ukraine whistleblower's claims have now been thrown into question by several other witnesses and claimed that when the full truth comes out, the president will be exonerated.

His comments come after the testimony of Tim Morrison, who was the top adviser on the National Security Council handling Russian and European affairs and resigned from his post on Wednesday.

Morrison’s testimony could be damaging for Trump, after he was cited by acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor as revealing that U.S. Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, told a Ukrainian official that the delivery of military aid to the country was contingent on Kiev helping with an investigation of Burisma Holdings, the energy company where Joe Biden’s son Hunter had been a board member.

"If we're talking about a fair, open, transparent process, let's make sure that we actually have due process," Meadows said.

"Let's hear from some of the allegations of the whistleblower and why is that important? Because some of the things that the whistleblower has alleged in their complaint has been directly contradicted by not one, not two, but multiple witnesses behind closed doors," Meadows added. "So it's time that we allow the truth to come out. When we do, we will find that the president of the United States did not ... commit any impeachable offense."

