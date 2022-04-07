Democrats 'speak out of both sides of their mouth' on immigration, are 'really not compassionate': Jones

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Cross Country" host Lawrence Jones accused Democrats of hypocrisy when it comes to the issue of immigration Thursday on "Hannity."

Liberals "speak out of both sides of their mouth," he told host Sean Hannity. "They're really not compassionate."

BIDEN'S TITLE 42 IMMIGRATION DECISION WILL CREATE A NATIONAL CATASTROPHE

Jones interviewed several bystanders in Washington, D.C. about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) proposal to send illegal immigrants from the southern border to the nation's capital.

He said that "a lot" of the interviewees either "didn't want to answer the question, or they say, 'Well, let's just sprinkle them out across the country, or just let them stay in Texas' because they don't want them here."

"There's enough people here. They need to spread them out a little more," one interviewee said.

Another remarked that Abbott's proposal "doesn't solve the problem," saying the "porous border is the problem, so we have to figure that out first."

Still another interviewee had never heard of the state of Texas before.

Texans "have reached their breaking point," Jones said. Democrats on Texas city councils have switched parties because of the topic of immigration.

"The Biden administration has aided and abetted the entire time," and its ending of Title 42 will cause another surge in illegal immigrants, he added. According to the Department of Homeland Security, 18,000 migrants per day will cross the southern border illegally.

" … [I]f [Democrats are] so compassionate, drop [the illegal immigrants] in Washington, D.C., let's see what they do with them."