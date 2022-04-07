Expand / Collapse search
Democrats 'speak out of both sides of their mouth' on immigration, are 'really not compassionate': Jones

The 'Cross Country' host challenges Democrats to put their money where their mouth is

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Texans have reached their breaking point on immigration: Jones Video

Texans have reached their breaking point on immigration: Jones

'Cross Country' host Lawrence Jones sounds off on Democrats' contradictions on immigration policy on 'Hannity.'

"Cross Country" host Lawrence Jones accused Democrats of hypocrisy when it comes to the issue of immigration Thursday on "Hannity."

Liberals "speak out of both sides of their mouth," he told host Sean Hannity. "They're really not compassionate."

BIDEN'S TITLE 42 IMMIGRATION DECISION WILL CREATE A NATIONAL CATASTROPHE

Jones interviewed several bystanders in Washington, D.C. about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) proposal to send illegal immigrants from the southern border to the nation's capital. 

He said that "a lot" of the interviewees either "didn't want to answer the question, or they say, 'Well, let's just sprinkle them out across the country, or just let them stay in Texas' because they don't want them here."  

"There's enough people here. They need to spread them out a little more," one interviewee said.

Another remarked that Abbott's proposal "doesn't solve the problem," saying the "porous border is the problem, so we have to figure that out first."

  • Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, speaks during a Get Out The Vote campaign event in Beaumont, Texas, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Abbott has a 10-point lead over Democrat Beto O'Rourke ahead of November's general election, according to a University of Texas and Texas Politics Project poll released Monday
    Image 1 of 3

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.  (Photographer: Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • A view of US Border Patrol riding chaps during PBR Unleash The Beast at Madison Square Garden on January 07, 2022 in New York City.
    Image 2 of 3

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK: A view of U.S. Border Patrol riding chaps at Madison Square Garden.  (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

  • U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehend a migrant illegally crossing over the Mexico and U.S. border in Calexico, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. U.S. Customs and Border Protection made 173,620 arrests along the Southwest border, a 5% increase compared to October.
    Image 3 of 3

    U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehend a migrant illegally crossing over the Mexico and U.S. border in Calexico, California.   (Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Still another interviewee had never heard of the state of Texas before.

Texans "have reached their breaking point," Jones said. Democrats on Texas city councils have switched parties because of the topic of immigration.

"The Biden administration has aided and abetted the entire time," and its ending of Title 42 will cause another surge in illegal immigrants, he added. According to the Department of Homeland Security, 18,000 migrants per day will cross the southern border illegally.     

" … [I]f [Democrats are] so compassionate, drop [the illegal immigrants] in Washington, D.C., let's see what they do with them." 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.