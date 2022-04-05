Biden's Title 42 immigration decision will create a national catastrophe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Title 42 will be the last pillar to fall before a historic flood of migrants sweeps across our southern border. Since Joe Biden was inaugurated, roughly 3 million illegal immigrants have crossed into our country and over 1 million illegal immigrants have arrived in the past 6 months. Despite these record numbers, President Biden will repeal the last tool Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has to expel illegal immigrants: Title 42.

Among the hundreds of Trump issued executive orders Biden repealed in his first year as president, the repeal of Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy has arguably caused the most damage to our country. In 2021, the United States had a 379% increase in illegal migrant encounters compared to 2020, in large part due to the repeal of Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy.

The numbers for 2022 are even more alarming. Under Biden’s leadership, we have more than doubled the number of migrant encounters in the first 5 months of this year, compared to the first 5 months of 2021.

STATE OFFICIAL SUING OVER RESCISSION OF TITLE 42 BORDER POLICY SAYS BIDEN IS HELPING CARTELS

As a Texan, I’ve watched this catastrophe unfold first hand since Biden took office. It’s almost as if he has a goal of hitting 10-times the number of illegal border crossings compared to President Trump.

Terminating Title 42, a tool CBP uses to deport illegal immigrants migrating from a region where public health efforts continue to struggle, will force CBP agents to accept every single immigrant who crosses our border, regardless of their health status.

Biden forced the firing of tens of thousands of first responders and health care workers who were stripped of their jobs and their dignity because they made a personal health decision and refused the vaccine. Meanwhile, at our southern border, millions have crossed into the country illegally without a single mask, test, or vaccine requirement. This double standard is a slap in the face to the American people.

It’s not just public health that is at risk. Biden is empowering the Mexican cartels to run our border. Biden’s encouragement to Mexican drug cartels to ramp up their efforts across our border can only be outdone by Biden’s weakness in dealing with Putin and Ukraine.

TAMMY BRUCE WARNS OF 'CATACLYSM' AT BORDER IF TITLE 42 IS LIFTED: 'GOING TO BE A FREAKING DISASTER'

An increase in illegal border crossings will also result in the death of tens of thousands of Americans due to the illegal drug trade happening at our southern border. In 2021, CBP’s Laredo field office seized 588 pounds of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl during the 2021 fiscal year, an eleven-fold increase over the 50 pounds detected in 2020. Is Biden unaware of the fact that Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in Americans ages 18-45?

The Biden administration is sending a message across Central and South America that our southern border is wide open and ready for a flood of migrants. The cartels, smugglers, and caravans have heard Biden’s message loud and clear!

Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer are relying on an open border to increase their political power. It’s only a matter of time before the Democrat Party starts their public outcry for amnesty. Democrats will make this appeal to the heart by attempting to manipulate the American people into believing blanket amnesty is a humanitarian necessity and that everyone crossing the border illegally is eligible for asylum.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

How else could you explain Biden’s decision to announce the end of Title 42 more than 6 weeks before its repeal? The Biden administration is sending a message across Central and South America that our southern border is wide open and ready for a flood of migrants. The cartels, smugglers, and caravans have heard Biden’s message loud and clear!

Even Chris Magnus, Biden’s own Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, is warning of the dire consequences that will come from eliminating Title 42 saying, "As a result of the CDC’s termination of its Title 42 public health order, we will likely face an increase in encounters above the current high levels."

The repeal of Title 42 will be catastrophic. It will flood an already broken immigration system, it will increase fentanyl deaths across our country, and human trafficking will surge. Perhaps worse of all, Mexican drug cartels will be emboldened to take over control of the U.S.- Mexico border, which is a national security threat to our country.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We must keep Title 42, re-enact Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy, heavily invest in our CBP officers and technology down at the border, and commit to enforcing our existing immigration laws.

A country without borders cannot be a sovereign nation, and Joe Biden is making sure this happens to the United States of America.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM WESLEY HUNT