Democrats privately worry Trump's support among White working class could sway the election: Report

Democrats are privately worried about Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to shore up votes among White, working-class voters – an important demographic to securing victory in the November election.

According to a new report from Politico, while members of the Democratic Party are publicly expressing confidence, behind closed doors, officials and allies fear that former President Donald Trump could shatter the Blue Wall he broke down eight years ago.

"Candidly, Trump has a solid, solid base of working-class people that have bought into his message," Jimmy Williams, president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, told Politico.

"It’s movable and it’s been moving. But it’s not like some tide that’s turned," he said.

The fresh concern comes as the Teamsters labor union chose to withhold an endorsement from Harris last week following internal polling that showed higher favorability for Trump among respondents.

Democrats told Politico that Trump may garner unexpectedly high support among union members – especially men. They also say Harris must work harder to win over the White, working-class voting bloc which comprises a large percentage of the Rust Belt electorate.

One pro-Harris union official, who Politico granted anonymity, said the polling was a "red flag" for Democrats and was reminiscent of 2016, when Hillary Clinton underperformed among union households.

"Hard not to have HRC flashbacks right now, to be honest, that stuff might be wrong beneath the surface," the official said. "I hope it’s not."

Swing-state Democrats also claimed that Harris is not criticizing Trump enough on past comments he has made regarding issues that matter to older voters, such as Social Security and Medicare.

"I’m worried about her with [seniors]… most of all, I just think they don’t know her," one anonymous Pennsylvania Democratic elected official told Politico. "She should be coming in on Medicare and Social Security like non-f---ing stop."

Another Democratic elected official in Pennsylvania expressed similar concerns.

"How much time do you hear the top of the ticket talking about that issue? Almost nothing. They just have to talk about it more," the official said.

Trump is leading Harris in Arizona by five points in a 50%-45% spread, and he holds a similar 49%-45% lead in Georgia, according to a poll on Monday by The New York Times. Harris is closer to the former president in North Carolina, however, where the race sits at 49%-47%.

The Times survey comes days after a Fox News national poll found Harris leading Trump by two points in a 50%-48% match-up.