Robert Davi calls out 'huge disconnect' between Hollywood for Harris and 'rank-and-file' Teamsters for Trump

It's a tale of two candidates.

While Vice President Kamala Harris continues to reel in mass support from stars like Billie Eilish, Chris Rock, Meryl Streep, Oprah and Taylor Swift, former President Trump appears to have a majority of support from members of the Teamsters union, a historically blue voting bloc.

"They're not the rank-and-file," actor Robert Davi, who appeared in movies like "The Goonies," "Die Hard" and "License to Kill," told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on Saturday.

"They're not the Teamsters that actually make the sets work. That 60% of the Teamsters are for Donald Trump. So there's a huge disconnect in terms of money and the understanding of what the problems of our nation are."

Davi has broken the ranks of the Hollywood crowd with his own support for the former president, remaining in a special class of Trump-backing personalities like Dean Cain, Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock and Dennis Quaid, to name a few.

At the same time, another unlikely group deviated from expectations as The International Brotherhood of Teamsters refrained from endorsing the Democratic nominee for the first time in over 25 years and decided to remain neutral.

Online and phone survey results from Teamsters union members suggested a majority support former President Trump over Vice President Harris as well.

"The Democratic Party has been hijacked by an extreme woke ideology from the left, as we've even seen from AOC the other day comment on probably one of the biggest interesting combats against terrorism [pagers exploding]. She criticized that and many of the left is doing that, and continues to do that," Davi told Kilmeade.

So far, Harris has pulled in support from other Hollywood personalities like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Ben Stiller, Mark Hamill, Jamie Lee Curtis and rapper Cardi B.