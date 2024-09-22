Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Robert Davi calls out 'huge disconnect' between Hollywood for Harris and 'rank-and-file' Teamsters for Trump

Robert Davi says celebrities 'are not the Teamsters that actually make the sets work'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Robert Davi: Hollywood celebrities endorsing Harris aren't the Teamsters for Trump building the sets Video

Robert Davi: Hollywood celebrities endorsing Harris aren't the Teamsters for Trump building the sets

Actor Robert Davi tells 'One Nation' host Brian Kilmeade what he thinks about celebrities and their political endorsements. (Courtesy: Unite for America 2024)

It's a tale of two candidates.

While Vice President Kamala Harris continues to reel in mass support from stars like Billie Eilish, Chris Rock, Meryl Streep, Oprah and Taylor Swift, former President Trump appears to have a majority of support from members of the Teamsters union, a historically blue voting bloc. 

"They're not the rank-and-file," actor Robert Davi, who appeared in movies like "The Goonies," "Die Hard" and "License to Kill," told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on Saturday.

HIP-HOP PRODUCER PHARRELL WILLIAMS ‘ANNOYED’ BY CELEBRITY POLITICAL ENDORSEMENTS: ‘SHUT UP. NOBODY ASKED YOU’

Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) leadership conference, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. Harris has received endorsements from stars like Taylor Swift and Oprah. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"They're not the Teamsters that actually make the sets work. That 60% of the Teamsters are for Donald Trump. So there's a huge disconnect in terms of money and the understanding of what the problems of our nation are."

Davi has broken the ranks of the Hollywood crowd with his own support for the former president, remaining in a special class of Trump-backing personalities like Dean Cain, Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock and Dennis Quaid, to name a few.

At the same time, another unlikely group deviated from expectations as The International Brotherhood of Teamsters refrained from endorsing the Democratic nominee for the first time in over 25 years and decided to remain neutral.

CLOONEY, HOLLYWOOD LINE UP BEHIND HARRIS AS CELEBRITY ENDORSEMENTS AND CASH POUR IN

Donald Trump

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas. Trump has received support from stars like Dennis Quaid and Kid Rock. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Online and phone survey results from Teamsters union members suggested a majority support former President Trump over Vice President Harris as well.

"The Democratic Party has been hijacked by an extreme woke ideology from the left, as we've even seen from AOC the other day comment on probably one of the biggest interesting combats against terrorism [pagers exploding]. She criticized that and many of the left is doing that, and continues to do that," Davi told Kilmeade.

So far, Harris has pulled in support from other Hollywood personalities like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Ben Stiller, Mark Hamill, Jamie Lee Curtis and rapper Cardi B.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Number of Biden-backer celebrities are being ‘very quiet’: Maureen Callahan Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.