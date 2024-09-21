Harris’ critics sound off after VP is endorsed by IRS-affiliated union: ‘Get ready to be taxed to death'

Social media users warned that a major IRS-affiliated union’s recent endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris is a serious red flag.

The National Treasury Employees Union, a union that represents various federal agents – including those of the Internal Revenue Service – put out a statement this week praising Harris for increasing the IRS’ budget and endorsing her for president. X users saw it as more proof she should get nowhere near the White House.

"The IRS Agents Union just endorsed Kamala Harris. That should tell you all what her plans are for us. Get ready to be taxed to death. VOTE TRUMP!" conservative commentator Joey Mannarino announced on X on Saturday morning.

The NTEU explained its reason for endorsing Harris in a Wednesday press release, stating that the Biden/Harris administration "also delivered agency budgets that provide federal employees with additional staffing and resources, including significant new investments to rebuild the IRS under the Inflation Reduction Act."

NTEU National President Doreen Greenwald was quoted in the statement, saying, "When it comes to treating federal employees with respect, valuing their service and investing in their work, Kamala Harris is the clear choice. She shares our values and our commitment to making sure that the federal government works for all Americans."

As pointed by the Media Research Center, the Biden-Harris-endorsed Inflation Reduction Act increased the IRS budget by $80 billion over the course of ten years, an expansion that will enable it to hire 87,000 more agents.

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz warned of the Biden-Harris administration’s further plans to expand the IRS, writing in a September Fox News op-ed, "Now, the Biden-Harris administration’s 2025 budget proposal calls for an additional $104 billion for the IRS. That’s eight times the annual budget, just two years after Congress appropriated an amount that was seven times the agency’s annual budget. What is going on here?"

X users saw the IRS endorsement as a bad sign. Conservative digital strategist Greg Price wrote, "If the IRS, the FBI, Wall Street, Iran, Putin, the military industrial complex, the New York Times, Iran, 100 former McCain interns, and Dick Cheney all want one candidate to win then, for the love of God, vote for the other one."

Commentator and podcast host Comfortably Smug blasted the Harris campaign for proudly brandishing the endorsement, posting, "The fact that the IRS is unionized is horrific, let alone that Kamala Harris thinks their endorsement is a good thing."

Prominent libertarian X account, "Being Libertarian" wrote, "All the worst people in the world are endorsing Kamala. Weird."

X account "The Redheaded Libertarian" asked, "Was Satan not available?"

Conservative podcast duo The Hodge Twins wrote, "IRS agents endorsed Kamala," and added multiple red flag emojis.

The Harris campaign did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.