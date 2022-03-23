'The View's' Joy Behar claims Ketanji Brown Jackson reminds her of Obama 'because he was also perfect'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joy Behar, co-host of ABC's daytime talk show "The View," fawned over Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Wednesday, comparing her to former President Barack Obama and describing them both as "perfect."

During the show's opening segment, the host, who regularly praises liberals and criticizes conservatives, claimed Jackson reminded her of Obama "because he was also perfect" and "had nothing wrong going on."

‘VIEW’ GUEST CO-HOST DEFENDS MARSHA BLACKBURN'S CRITIQUES OF KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: ‘LEGITIMATE CONCERNS’

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg began the segment by playing various video clips of Republican senators questioning Jackson during her Tuesday confirmation hearing, focusing on topics like her faith, the "definition of a woman," and critical race theory being taught to young children.

Goldberg and co-host Sunny Hostin criticized the questioning, with Behar jumping in to also defend Jackson.

"All I have to say is here you have a woman, Ketanji, who reminded me of Obama a little bit because he was also perfect. He had nothing wrong going on," Behar said. "It’s like the movie ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,’ where Sidney Poitier plays this psychologist or doctor who's perfect."

"They have to have a perfect Black person to run otherwise the Republicans will not be able to deal with it," she added. "So what you have here are 50 senators who are going to vote against this woman, who is above reproach, the first Black woman in that position. That is going to be on their record, and that’s why they’re asking these dumb questions."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Behar claimed Republicans want to use their questioning of Jackson to build rapport with their constituencies, and that it was an embarrassment to the country to vote against a woman of this "caliber."

Guest co-host Lindsey Granger, however, pushed back, saying, "I think, that said, even if she is perfect, we need to ask hardball, pressing questions."

Wednesday marked the third day of confirmation hearings for Jackson, who, if confirmed, will be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court. Her confirmation appears likely with Democrats holding a slim majority in the Senate and none of their members signaling opposition.