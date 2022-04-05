Expand / Collapse search
Barack Obama
Published

Biden looks on as Democrats gush over Obama at White House event

Obama's appearance at the White House was his first in more than five years

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
'The Five' reacts to Obama's White House return Video

'The Five' reacts to Obama's White House return

'The Five' reacts to Obama's return to the White House to tout Obamacare.

Former President Obama stole the show on Tuesday when he returned to the White House for the first time in more than five years for an event commemorating the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

The event — which featured remarks from Obama, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — featured a number of prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who made their way over to Obama for laughter and conversations as Biden looked on, seemingly unsure of what to do next.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, center, and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, depart following an event about the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, center, and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, depart following an event about the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

OBAMA INSISTS WORRIED DEMS SHOULD JUST TELL THEIR ‘STORY’ TO WIN THE MIDTERMS

At one point, Biden, turned back to find Obama surrounded by Democrats who were eager to speak with him.

Another video from the event shows Biden attempting to get the attention of Obama.

Unbothered, Obama ignored Biden as he continued to shake hands and interact with those in attendance.

Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden greet friends and guests at the conclusions of an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 05, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden greet friends and guests at the conclusions of an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

While Democrats recognized Biden's presence at the event, most of them, like Pelosi, were fully engaged with what Obama had to say.

Pelosi was seen hugging Obama and holding his hand as she spoke with him.

A few other Democrats who were enthusiastically standing by for a chance to speak with Obama were Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., and Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

Biden delivers remarks during an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

Biden delivers remarks during an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama. ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

During his remarks, Obama also poked fun at Biden, referring to him as "Vice President Biden" when he took the podium.

"Vice President Biden," Obama said, stopping himself as the room erupted into laughter.

"That was a joke," Obama said, walking over to shake the hand of Biden who chose to salute Obama at the moment. "That was all set up."

Obama later referred to Biden as "my president."

Asked what he would tell Democrats who are worried about the upcoming midterms, Obama said after the White House event Tuesday, "We got a story to tell, just got to tell it."

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News.

