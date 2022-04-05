Biden looks on as Democrats gush over Obama at White House event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Obama stole the show on Tuesday when he returned to the White House for the first time in more than five years for an event commemorating the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

The event — which featured remarks from Obama, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — featured a number of prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who made their way over to Obama for laughter and conversations as Biden looked on, seemingly unsure of what to do next.

OBAMA INSISTS WORRIED DEMS SHOULD JUST TELL THEIR ‘STORY’ TO WIN THE MIDTERMS

At one point, Biden, turned back to find Obama surrounded by Democrats who were eager to speak with him.

Another video from the event shows Biden attempting to get the attention of Obama.

Unbothered, Obama ignored Biden as he continued to shake hands and interact with those in attendance.

While Democrats recognized Biden's presence at the event, most of them, like Pelosi, were fully engaged with what Obama had to say.

Pelosi was seen hugging Obama and holding his hand as she spoke with him.

A few other Democrats who were enthusiastically standing by for a chance to speak with Obama were Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., and Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During his remarks, Obama also poked fun at Biden, referring to him as "Vice President Biden" when he took the podium.

"Vice President Biden," Obama said, stopping himself as the room erupted into laughter.

"That was a joke," Obama said, walking over to shake the hand of Biden who chose to salute Obama at the moment. "That was all set up."

Obama later referred to Biden as "my president."