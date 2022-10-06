Democrats Nadler, Schumer, Omar, Pressley dodge Fox News' questions on America's crime crisis

Fox News' Gianno Caldwell visited Capitol Hill to demand answers on America's crime crisis from Democrats and Republicans alike, as he continues his journey to seek justice after his teen brother's killing in Chicago.

Caldwell joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss his trek through the Capitol and said almost all Democrats dodged answering his questions.

"The Democrats were not happy," Caldwell told co-host Brian Kilmeade. "They had no response to what they've supported over the course of years, defunding the police. This led to a rise in crime. The fact that they've had all these horrible things to say about the men and women in uniform who are set to protect us, now we see in police departments across the country where they can't even get police in."

"This is outrageous, and it's impacting everyone," he continued. "They need to be held responsible, and that was my mission going to Washington."

Caldwell's 18-year-old brother was shot and killed in Chicago in June, and since the senseless killing, he has been on a quest to hold politicians accountable nationwide.

Caldwell confronted Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., outside a Capitol Hill elevator to ask him about the nationwide surge in violence, but had little luck.

"I am in a rush right now," Nadler said.

Caldwell insisted he just wanted to ask him about the crime crisis, but Nadler said he couldn't at the moment and would be "pretty busy" moving forward. He then got into the elevator and left.

"Any reaction to the rise in violent crime across the country which is impacting students?" Caldwell asked Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., who was a staunch supporter of the "defund police" movement.

"Our work on student debt cancellation is a direct response to what I would consider to be policy violence," she responded at an event touting Democrats' work on student loan forgiveness.

Caldwell tried to follow up with the congresswoman afterward but was shot down by an aide who suggested they set up a meeting to discuss the subject.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., completely dismissed Caldwell, rushing into their cars and driving away without offering a response.

One Democrat who did respond to Caldwell was Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., who was asked if he thinks Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is doing a good job amid surging crime.

"I think she's doing a good job and I think she'll be re-elected as mayor of the city of Chicago," he responded.

"That's frightening to me," Caldwell told the Chicago lawmaker.