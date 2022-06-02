Expand / Collapse search
Democrats' gun control proposals won't stop crime, will crush Americans' rights: Massie

A Democratic proposal to require federally approved storage of guns is the most frightening, Massie says

Fox News Staff
Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie sounded off on 'The Ingraham Angle' Thursday following a 10-hour markup debate on a series of leftist gun control proposals.

Democrats' gun control measures won't do anything to prevent school shootings, but they will likely succeed in restricting the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Congressman, which part of tonight's speech did you find most offensive? 

REP. THOMAS MASSIE: Basically, all of it. I mean, the red flag laws are doing away with due process in this country. 

We had a hearing today that lasted 10 hours, wherein the Democrats in the House are going to put a smorgasbord of things that don't work in front of senators in the Senate and try to get some of the weak-kneed Republicans to bite on that. 

What was clear today in our hearing, and I think also in Joe Biden's speech, is that they're not serious about ending school shootings, but they are serious about taking away [firearms].

INGRAHAM: What… anti-gun measures would perhaps pass in the Senate if you had to predict right now — the "raising the age" for ARs?

MASSIE: Maybe raising the age not just for ARs, but any semi-automatic shotgun or rifle — that has the biggest chance. But the scariest one that they proposed today was that you have to store your firearms in a way that's federally approved and if you don't, they can come in and seize them.

