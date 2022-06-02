Democrats' gun control hypocrisy highlighted by liberal DAs letting violent criminals off: Sexton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden and the Democrats preach support for gun control legislation, including bans on ubiquitous handguns, while at the same time watching as politically-aligned prosecutors let gun criminals out of prison in their fight against mass incarceration, Buck Sexton told Fox News.

Sexton, a former CIA officer and host of the "Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show", pointed out the same Democrats who are seeking to essentially criminalize many gun owners are the same ones who support progressive district attorneys like Philadelphia's Lawrence Krasner and Chicago's Kimberly Foxx.

"This all stretches back years now to the ‘end mass incarceration’ talking point that progressive prosecutors -- whether it's Krasner [George] Gascon, Kim Foxx, [Chesa Boudin] – Look at the prosecutors in all of these places. They were talking about ending mass incarceration," Sexton said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"So that just meant bring down the number of people overall, irrespective of anything else that are in their county and city prisons."

Sexton said in such places gun violence offenders are placed in "diversion programs" or have the severity of their charges reduced, going on to specifically point to relevant data he had gleaned from a Philadelphia website.

"You can go check it out. More than half of prohibited possessors -- meaning people who were previously criminals – were not allowed to even have a firearm; they had their cases dismissed entirely."

At the same time, Sexton noted Biden's impassioned remarks in favor of banning what he called "assault weapons" and restrictions on semi-automatic weapons.

Host Tucker Carlson pointed to an exchange between Fox News correspondent Hillary Vaughn and House Judiciary Committee member Mondaire Jones, a liberal Democrat from Rockland County, N.Y.

During a hearing Thursday, Jones pledged to abolish the filibuster if gun control measures couldn't be passed -- and if the Supreme Court objected, he would seek to "expand" it to nullify their objections.

"Enough of your thoughts and prayers," Jones said.

Carlson said the Democrat contradicted himself in his exchange with Vaughn when he stated opposition to all "semi-automatic" weapons, but clarified "handguns would not qualify [for the ban]."

The host noted many typical handguns are indeed semi-automatic, countering the logic of Jones' statement.

Sexton later added Democratic officials should focus on prosecuting laws already on the books instead of seeking magazine restrictions and other endeavors floated by Biden:

"They're doing this time and time again," he said, citing a report from New York City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli, R-Staten Island, regarding dropped or "effectively go[ne] away" charges in gun-related arrests in the nation's largest city.