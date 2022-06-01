Newt Gingrich blasts Pennsylvania Democrats' entry in 'green' energy initiative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats nationwide are showing their preference for party doctrine over the economic well-being of their constituents, led by President Biden's pursuit of a green agenda, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Wednesday.

Gingrich said Biden is unrecognizable compared to Democratic presidents like Bill Clinton, whom he said acknowledged initial policy failures and politically pivoted to the center in 1996.

"Every aspect of American life is being deteriorated right now," Gingrich told "The Ingraham Angle," pointing to a woman from his home state of Pennsylvania who personified the "compounding" crises of the Biden administration.

The woman, from Washington, Penn., in the commonwealth's industrial southwest, has regularly been going to "four or five" grocers in search of baby formula, but has run into spiking gas prices.

"She can't afford the gasoline to go to four or five stores," Gingrich explained. "So these become compounding disasters."

Gingrich, who grew up in Hummelstown, outside Hershey, said Democrats like Gov. Tom Wolf are further compounding the economic strife being felt in such states.

"[Wolf] just signed an executive order that will punish western Pennsylvania for producing natural gas," he said of the governor's unilateral entry into the RGGI pact. "This is at a time when the Marcellus Shale has 400-years' supply sitting right there in Pennsylvania."

"But the governor can't get out of it because his Left would rather punish Pennsylvanians in the name of their ideology," he said.

In response to that move, two Republicans — GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson — introduced a bill to slash energy production regulations and withdraw Pennsylvania from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

The senators nodded to rising energy costs, arguing in a statement that the state's bountiful natural gas and coal resources should render it "immune to energy cost volatility" in the absence of added regulations.

America's first successful oil well was drilled in Hutchinson's district in 1859.

Gingrich added that the Pennsylvania case will not be the last instance of Democrats doubling down on policies that will hurt their constituents in favor of adhering to party doctrine.

"I think you're going to see this across the board. I don't think they can change. And I think if they try to change their party, will have a civil war."