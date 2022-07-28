Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Democrats 'done defending Biden,' pushing him 'off the stage' ahead of 2024: Clay Travis

Travis argued Democrats aren't defending Biden 'like they were in 2020' amid scrutiny over economy, Hunter's business dealings

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Clay Travis discussed his predictions for the 2024 presidential election and how the Hunter Biden investigation could impact it.

Fox News contributor Clay Travis argued Democrats are trying to push President Biden "off the stage" ahead of the 2024 presidential election as he faces scrutiny over Hunter's business dealings and rampant inflation. Travis joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss how crises plaguing Biden's presidency will impact his potential reelection bid. 

JOE BIDEN MET WITH AT LEAST 14 OF HUNTER'S BUSINESS ASSOCIATES WHILE VICE PRESIDENT 

CLAY TRAVIS: It feels like Democrats are done defending Biden. Obviously, the argument over whether we're in a recession, we know we're at 40 year high inflation. No way he's going to be able to run, no way. And so I feel like Democrats are starting to push him off the stage, and they're not protecting him like they were in 2020.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW:

Clay Travis predicts Hunter Biden 'will be charged' in federal investigation Video
