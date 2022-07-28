Democrats 'done defending Biden,' pushing him 'off the stage' ahead of 2024: Clay Travis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Clay Travis argued Democrats are trying to push President Biden "off the stage" ahead of the 2024 presidential election as he faces scrutiny over Hunter's business dealings and rampant inflation. Travis joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss how crises plaguing Biden's presidency will impact his potential reelection bid.

CLAY TRAVIS: It feels like Democrats are done defending Biden. Obviously, the argument over whether we're in a recession, we know we're at 40 year high inflation. No way he's going to be able to run, no way. And so I feel like Democrats are starting to push him off the stage, and they're not protecting him like they were in 2020.

