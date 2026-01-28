Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Trump Mountain? Georgia lawmaker introduces resolution to rename Atlanta-area landmark after president

Georgia Republican calls Trump 'one of the most transformative presidents in our nation's history'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Trump launches midterm push in Iowa, warns losses would lead to ‘very bad things’ Video

Trump launches midterm push in Iowa, warns losses would lead to ‘very bad things’

President Donald Trump warned that losing Congress would undo key priorities of his administration and called on voters to turn out in the midterms during a speech on Tuesday. (Credit: Pool)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Georgia landmark could soon be renamed after President Donald Trump – if one state lawmaker has his way.

Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, introduced a resolution Tuesday to rename Sawnee Mountain in Forsyth County, located a little under 50 miles northeast of Atlanta, as "Trump Mountain," according to WSB-TV.

"President Trump is one of the most transformative presidents in our nation’s history," Clark wrote in a Facebook post detailing the move.

"That’s why today I introduced a resolution to rename Sawnee Mountain in Forsyth County to Trump Mountain to honor his historic legacy of Making America Great Again."

SANDERS-BACKED BILL JABS TRUMP ‘NARCISSISM’ WITH BAN ON SELF-NAMED FEDERAL BUILDINGS

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the APEC CEO Summit at the Gyeongju Arts Center on Oct. 29, 2025, in Gyeongju, South Korea. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The decision drew backlash from some Trump critics who blasted the move in the comments.

"This is satire right?" one commenter wrote.

Another chimed in by saying, "Transformative is not a compliment."

ARIZONA HIGHWAY COULD HONOR CHARLIE KIRK AFTER ASSASSINATION ROCKS CONSERVATIVE MOVEMENT

Georgia State Capitol

The Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. State Rep. David Clark has proposed renaming Sawnee Mountain after President Donald Trump. (iStock)

Others pointed to the mountain's historical significance to the Native American community, drawing parallels between the two.

According to FOX 5 in Atlanta, the mountain's current name stems from a celebrated Native American chief. 

Some commenters were more supportive of Clark's proposal.

BUCKING TRUMP'S ORDER, GOP SENS MURKOWSKI AND SULLIVAN PUSH TO CHANGE MOUNT MCKINLEY'S NAME BACK TO DENALI

Trump says he is honored after Kennedy Center Board votes to rename it after him Video

"He's [Trump has] certainly earned it. No President since Lincoln has faced the headwinds from the other side that he has," one said, with another Trump supporter chiming in with, "Trump is THE most transformative figure in U.S. history, and it isn't close."

Clark's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Clark is also running to be the Peach State's next lieutenant governor.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Laura: President Trump is putting the building blocks in place for this Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue