Trump Mountain? Georgia lawmaker introduces resolution to rename Atlanta-area landmark after president

A North Georgia landmark could soon be renamed after President Donald Trump – if one state lawmaker has his way.

Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, introduced a resolution Tuesday to rename Sawnee Mountain in Forsyth County, located a little under 50 miles northeast of Atlanta, as "Trump Mountain," according to WSB-TV.

"President Trump is one of the most transformative presidents in our nation’s history," Clark wrote in a Facebook post detailing the move.

"That’s why today I introduced a resolution to rename Sawnee Mountain in Forsyth County to Trump Mountain to honor his historic legacy of Making America Great Again."

The decision drew backlash from some Trump critics who blasted the move in the comments.

"This is satire right?" one commenter wrote.

Another chimed in by saying, "Transformative is not a compliment."

Others pointed to the mountain's historical significance to the Native American community, drawing parallels between the two.

According to FOX 5 in Atlanta, the mountain's current name stems from a celebrated Native American chief.

Some commenters were more supportive of Clark's proposal.

"He's [Trump has] certainly earned it. No President since Lincoln has faced the headwinds from the other side that he has," one said, with another Trump supporter chiming in with, "Trump is THE most transformative figure in U.S. history, and it isn't close."

Clark's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Clark is also running to be the Peach State's next lieutenant governor.

