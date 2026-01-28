Hakeem Jeffries says Dems will not back funding bill for 'killing machine' DHS even if Noem is fired

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem being fired is "not enough" for Democrats to back the Republican's proposed funding bill for the agency, which he referred to as a "killing machine."

During an appearance on "CNN News Central" Wednesday, Jeffries was asked by host Kate Bolduan which specific changes would have to be made to the funding bill for Democrats to get on board, and whether Noem being fired would be enough.

"Noem being fired or removed from office is, of course, not enough," Jeffries responded, adding that "it's a start."

Bolduan followed up by again asking Jeffries what changes would be needed for Democrats to support and pass the bill.

"First of all, there’s the basic value and principle that taxpayer dollars can’t be used to kill American citizens, to brutalize American communities and to target violently law-abiding—" Jeffries said before being interrupted by Bolduan.

Pushing back on the minority leader's assertion, Bolduan said, "Currently, that’s not a policy that says you can use taxpayer dollars to kill American citizens."

Despite the host's pushback, Jeffries doubled down on his claim, citing the recent fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis as evidence.

"That’s clearly what’s happening. We have a DHS killing machine. The American people have seen it. That’s the reality of what happened to Alex Pretti. It’s the reality of what happened to Renee Nicole Good. It’s the reality to the fact that dozens of people have actually died in ICE detention over the last year," he argued.

Jeffries said the Trump administration had "promised to deport violent felons," and although he supported that cause, he claimed "that’s not what’s happening right now."

"We also need ICE to conduct itself like every other law enforcement agency in the country," he continued. "That means judicial warrants. That means no masks. That means body cameras. That means when officers actually break the law, they should be held criminally accountable for their behavior. That’s what happens to every other law enforcement agency in the country."

"But you have this administration saying ICE is absolutely immune, which is part of the reason why you see these people behaving in this kind of rogue fashion," Jeffries added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to DHS for comment.

Senate Democrats have threatened to sink a massive government spending bill — which would impact the Department of War, Department of Transportation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and other offices — over its provisions on ICE.

If the legislation, which passed the House last week, fails to clear the Senate by the end of the day Friday, large swaths of the government could be forced to pause or reduce operations until an agreement is reached.

Leaders within the conservative House Freedom Caucus have warned they will not accept changes to ICE funding that's included in the DHS portion of the package.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.