Liberal Wisconsin brewing company promises 'free beer, all day long' after Trump dies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minocqua Brewing Company in Wisconsin appeared to promote a deal for "free beer, all day long" on the day President Donald Trump dies in a post last week.

"Free beer, all day long, the day he dies. Show us this post when it happens in a few months and we’ll make good on that promise," the "progressive beer" company wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

The company added, "update, we meant the Madison Taproom because that’s open all year, if he dies in the summer, then it’s gonna be the Minocqua Taproom."

WISCONSIN MOM 'SEETHING' AFTER DEMOCRATS GIVE HER 8-YEAR-OLD SON A CHILLING BRACELET CALLING FOR TRUMP'S DEATH

The Wisconsin business did not specifically reference Trump's name, though several of the post's two thousand comments assumed the post referred to the president.

In replies to commenters, the Minocqua Brewing Company again did not refer to Trump by name but suggested that the post alluded to a high-profile figure when asked whether the timeline for the deal could be moved up earlier.

"Well that's up to you and your ability to act like a cia [sic] agent," the company wrote.

GRAPHIC ANTI-ICE IMAGERY AT UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SHOWS AGENT WITH BULLET IN HEAD: 'SPEAK THEIR LANGUAGE'

The Minocqua Brewing Company's social media also featured several posts opposing immigration enforcement and expressing support for a government shutdown to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) funding.

"Shutting down the government is unpopular politically, and will hurt marginalized folks in the short term, but it's the best way to stop ICE before they can no longer be stopped. We must shut down the federal government now and suffer a little in order not suffer [sic] a LOT in the longer term," one post read.

WISCONSIN PARENTS CLAIM SCHOOL PUNISHED DAUGHTERS FOR REFUSING TO CHANGE IN FRONT OF TRANS STUDENT

The company's owner, Kirk Bangstad, is the founder of the Minocqua Brewing Company SuperPAC, which "aims to remove Republican federal and state elected officials who perpetuated the election lies that caused the Insurrection of January 6, 2021, and whose downplaying of the seriousness of COVID-19 caused so many unnecessary deaths in our country," according to the company website.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Bangstad said he would welcome anyone to the party to celebrate the "impending death of a twice-impeached convicted felon covering up for the largest child sex ring in the history of the United States—someone who has enabled his contemporary American Gestapo to brutally murder two American protesters in a matter of week."

His only condition was that "no red hats allowed."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Minocqua Brewing Company is largely known for selling specialty-branded beers based on political trends and figures such as "Resistance Pilsner" and "Tammy Shandy," after Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.