Stephen Colbert addresses rumors about running for office after show ends, says he will ‘consider’ options

Stephen Colbert addressed multiple rumors about his next move on Tuesday during an appearance on fellow late-night host Seth Meyers' show, including one about running for office, possibly the presidency.

Meyers brought up the rumor about Colbert running for office after noting the others, which included a $13.5 million deal with Netflix, which Colbert quipped was "not enough money."

"Obviously, I mean, that’s something I have to discuss with my faith leader and my family," Colbert said. "And if there is some way for me to serve the American people in some way that could possibly be greater than a late-night television show, I would consider that."

He said he heard the rumor and added, "I get it."

He prefaced the conversation by telling Meyers he was neither going to confirm nor deny the rumors.

Another rumor, according to Meyers, was that Colbert was going to start a show with MS NOW host Rachel Maddow, Tom Hanks, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Simon Cowell.

Meyers called the group the "new A-team."

CBS announced in July that it would be ending Colbert's show in May 2026.

CBS said it was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night."

Colbert revealed on Meyers' show that the final episode will be May 21, 2026.

Meyers told Colbert he was sad that his show was ending toward the end of their discussion and thanked him.

"I’m really sad that you’re coming to a close. I feel very lucky to have been doing this at the same time as you. I said this 10 years ago, when you were on the show, when I was in Chicago, I saw you on stage at Second City, and you blew my mind, and you were the kind of person that I wanted to do what you were doing. You’ve been really inspirational to me for a very long time. And I’m really grateful to know you, and to both be your colleague and friend. You’re a very special person, so I just want to say thank you," Meyers said.