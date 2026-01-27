President of largest teachers union set to speak at 'Political Revolution' event targeting ICE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Education Association President Becky Pringle is set to speak at a virtual event Wednesday titled "Roadmap to Political Revolution," hosted by the Sunrise Movement.

The event intends to address immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

"It’s time we dream — and organize — at the scale that Trump and billionaires are creating nightmares. 2026 is the year we break it all open," a description of the event notes.

Speakers at the mass call also include Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif, and Sunrise Movement Executive Director Aru Shiney-Ajay. It will have a phonebank as well for Kat Abughazaleh, a Democrat running for Congress in Illinois.

"We'll hear from Minneapolis leaders about how they are turning the tide on ICE with powerful organizing — and they'll share what you can do no matter where you live," details of the event state.

The Sunrise Movement is a far-left organization that vows to "force the government to end the era of fossil fuel elites, invest in Black, brown and working class communities, and create millions of good union jobs," according to its website.

The core of the group’s mission is fighting for the Green New Deal . Sunrise Movement listed "four pillars" that are critical to the Green New Deal, including to "stop the climate crisis" and to "invest in racial and economic justice."

Teachers unions, lawmakers and school staff all over the country shared concern about ICE entering campuses following the recent fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

The National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers and several other teachers' unions released statements calling for ICE to stay away from schools.

"This is why NEA’s members are mobilizing to demand: ICE must leave our schools and communities immediately," Pringle posted on Bluesky last week.

The National Education Association is the only labor union with a federal charter bestowed by Congress in 1906. The charter was intended to promote best practices in the teaching profession when the organization primarily focused on promoting the cause of education. In 2023, the National Education Association Charter Repeal Act of 2025 was introduced to remove that charter due to its political advocacy.

"The NEA can no longer be considered a public service worthy of its Federal charter as it has drifted substantially from its core mission and become a massive political operation dedicated to electing Democrats and imposing a radical progressive agenda on America’s schools," the bill text states.

Pringle, who presides over roughly three million members, has previously been vocal about criticizing the Trump administration and endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Neither the National Education Association nor the Sunrise Movement responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.