Trump warns Democrats will ‘find something’ to impeach him over if they win back House

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that Democrats would "find something" to impeach him over if they take back the House in November.

"They'll find something. There'll be something," he said during an exclusive interview on "The Will Cain Show."

"I made the wrong turn at an exit, and let's impeach him. They did that before. They impeached me on a perfect phone call, turned out. They impeached me twice and, by the way, I won the impeachments very easily and quickly, but they impeach. They're very nasty people [and] they have bad policy."

The president joined the show live from Iowa, where he kicked off a push toward the 2026 midterm elections through interactions with voters that culminated in a campaign-style event in Clive.

History indicates Trump – and Republicans as a whole – face an uphill battle as the majority party heading into November.

Since the 1930s, midterm elections have almost always resulted in the president’s party losing House seats, and often control of the House.

Trump acknowledged that reality while speaking to Cain.

"Whether it's Republican or Democrat, when they win, it doesn't make any difference. They seem to lose the midterms, so that's the only thing I worry about," he said.

"Maybe they [voters] want to put up a guard fence. You just don't know. It doesn't make sense. Even if a president did well, they seemed to lose the midterms, but hopefully we're going to change that around."

Republicans currently have a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives, holding 218 seats to the Democrats' 213.