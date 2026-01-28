Expand / Collapse search
Trump warns Democrats will ‘find something’ to impeach him over if they win back House

President speaks exclusively on 'The Will Cain Show' from Iowa during campaign-style push for 2026 midterms

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Trump laments deadly shootings in Minnesota, insists Bovino-Homan shakeup not a 'pullback' Video

Trump laments deadly shootings in Minnesota, insists Bovino-Homan shakeup not a 'pullback'

President Donald Trump discusses the upcoming midterm elections, the state of the economy, the deadly shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti and more on 'The Will Cain Show.'

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that Democrats would "find something" to impeach him over if they take back the House in November.

"They'll find something. There'll be something," he said during an exclusive interview on "The Will Cain Show." 

"I made the wrong turn at an exit, and let's impeach him. They did that before. They impeached me on a perfect phone call, turned out. They impeached me twice and, by the way, I won the impeachments very easily and quickly, but they impeach. They're very nasty people [and] they have bad policy."

The president joined the show live from Iowa, where he kicked off a push toward the 2026 midterm elections through interactions with voters that culminated in a campaign-style event in Clive.

HERE ARE THE KEY 2026 HOUSE AND SENATE RACES TO WATCH THAT COULD DECIDE CONTROL OF CONGRESS

The president answers media questions inside his Florida residence following a holiday call with service members.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after addressing troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (Alex Brandon/AP)

History indicates Trump – and Republicans as a whole – face an uphill battle as the majority party heading into November. 

Since the 1930s, midterm elections have almost always resulted in the president’s party losing House seats, and often control of the House.

TRUMP HITS THE ROAD TO SELL ECONOMIC WINS, AS REPUBLICANS BRACE FOR HIGH-STAKES MIDTERM SHOWDOWN

House of Representatives

The House of Representatives appears in this undated photo in Washington, D.C. The Republican Party's narrow House majority is in jeopardy this November. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty )

Trump acknowledged that reality while speaking to Cain.

"Whether it's Republican or Democrat, when they win, it doesn't make any difference. They seem to lose the midterms, so that's the only thing I worry about," he said.

Trump admin, GOP have ‘a strong story’ heading into midterms: Guy Benson Video

"Maybe they [voters] want to put up a guard fence. You just don't know. It doesn't make sense. Even if a president did well, they seemed to lose the midterms, but hopefully we're going to change that around."

Republicans currently have a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives, holding 218 seats to the Democrats' 213.

