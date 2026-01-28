Expand / Collapse search
Moulton says ICE comparisons to Nazi Germany are not extreme in CNN interview

Massachusetts Democrat joins Tim Walz and other liberals making Nazi comparisons

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Seth Moulton says Nazi comparisons right now aren't extreme Video

Seth Moulton says Nazi comparisons right now aren't extreme

Rep. Seth Moulton tells CNN that comparisons of the U.S. to Nazi Germany in the current climate aren't extreme.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., said Tuesday that it is not extreme to compare U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with Nazi Germany. 

"I don't think that the comparisons with Nazi Germany are extreme," Moulton said in an interview with CNN.

"Because that’s what happened too. That’s why ordinary German citizens began to accept the idea that certain members of their community would be singled out — I mean, they have ICE tip lines — would be directly targeted in violation of the laws of the land, and it would be done by agents of the state. But, that’s what’s happening today in Minneapolis."

Rep. Seth Moulton

Rep. Seth Moulton said on Wednesday that it is not extreme to compare the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with Nazi Germany. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

RON DESANTIS VOWS FLORIDA WILL FIRE ELECTED OFFICIALS FOR JACOB FREY-LIKE ACTIONS

He added Massachusetts residents that he represents feel they could be next. Neither Moulton nor ICE immediately responded to requests for comment.

The representative is not the first to compare ICE with Nazis.

Most notably, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz compared ICE to the Gestapo, the notorious secret police of Nazi Germany.

SOROS-BACKED PHILADELPHIA DA VOWS TO 'HUNT' DOWN ICE AGENTS: 'WE WILL FIND YOU'

Tim Walz speaking

Gov. Tim Walz compared ICE to the Gestapo at the University of Minnesota Law School's graduation ceremony. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Donald Trump's modern-day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets," Walz said at the University of Minnesota Law School's graduation ceremony.

In light of the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, several celebrities spoke out against ICE. 

FORMER DHS OFFICIAL CALLS WALZ'S COMPARISON OF IMMIGRANT CHILDREN TO ANNE FRANK 'DISGUSTING,' INFLAMMATORY

Good was shot and killed during an encounter with the ICE officer earlier this month, after she allegedly swerved her car toward him. Since then, protests have erupted in Minneapolis and across the U.S., and Democrats are demanding reforms and even the abolition of ICE in response.

Protests have continued to grow since a Border Patrol shooting of Alex Pretti on Saturday. Pretti was armed at the beginning of the encounter but had his weapon taken away from him before he was fatally shot, according to video of the incident. 

Author Stephen King compared ICE to the Gestapo as well. While performing a show in New Jersey, Bruce Springsteen expressed a similar sentiment, calling for ICE to "get the f--- out" of Minneapolis. 

Renee Nicole Good

Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed as she drove her vehicle toward an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jan. 7, 2026. (ODU English Department/Facebook; Donna Ganger/Facebook)

