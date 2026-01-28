Florida issues emergency suspension of license of nurse who wished childbirth injury on Karoline Leavitt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida has issued an emergency suspension of the license of the nurse who wished childbirth injury on Karoline Leavitt.

The emergency suspension order, obtained by Fox News Digital, reads, "Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD, State Surgeon General, ORDERS the emergency suspension of the license of Alexis Backer Lawler, R.N., ("Lawler") to practice as a registered nurse in the State of Florida."

In a Wednesday post on X, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier praised the move, saying, "Effective today, Lexie Lawler is no longer allowed to practice nursing in Florida,"

"Making statements that wish pain and suffering on anyone, when those statements are directly related to one's practice, is an ethical red line we should not cross," Uthmeier added. "I'm proud of @FLSurgeonGen for taking this decisive action."

Lawler, a former labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital, was fired last week after posting a video where she wished Leavitt permanent harm during childbirth, saying, "As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth degree tear."

She added, "I hope you f------ rip from bow to stern and never s--- normally again, you c---."

She later doubled down on her remarks, saying, "So they just murdered a man in Minnesota, they murdered a man in Minnesota, and you motherf------ are coming after me ‘cause I used bad language? F--- you. I’m on the right side of this. F--- you."

Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital told Fox News Digital in a statement that Lawler's comments "do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of healthcare professionals."

Uthmeier had previously called on the Florida Board of Nursing to revoke Lawler’s license, and told Fox News Digital in a statement, "Women shouldn’t have to worry about a politically-driven nurse who wishes them pain and suffering being in the delivery room during childbirth."

Lawler declined to comment to Fox News Digital.

