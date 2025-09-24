Democratic senators probe Nexstar, Sinclair over Jimmy Kimmel, warn benching could run ‘afoul of federal law’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic senators are demanding answers from Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group after both broadcast giants declined to air ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" — raising concerns about potential backroom dealings with the Trump administration to curry favor with federal regulators.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., on Tuesday sent a letter to Nexstar Chairman Perry Sook and Sinclair CEO Christopher Ripley regarding decisions not to air "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "how those decisions may relate to regulatory issues pending with the Trump administration."

"If Nexstar or Sinclair traded the censorship of a critic of the administration for official acts by the Trump administration, your companies are not only complicit in an alarming trampling of free speech rights but also risk running afoul of federal law," the senators wrote.

FCC CHAIR LEVELS THREAT AGAINST ABC, DISNEY AFTER KIMMEL SUGGESTED CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN WAS ‘MAGA’

The letter detailed that Kimmel "made a series of comments about the reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk" that outraged conservatives and prompted a veiled threat from Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr.

"Hours after Chairman Carr’s remarks, ABC — which broadcasts Mr. Kimmel’s show and is owned by Disney — along with Nexstar and Sinclair — two major owners of ABC local stations — fell in line," the letter stated. It also noted that President Donald Trump "praised the decision."

Disney did an about-face on Monday after widespread backlash from the left and announced the show would return.

"Nevertheless, Nexstar and Sinclair said they would not resume airing the show on the more than 60 local ABC affiliates they own — meaning roughly 1 in 4 local ABC stations serving U.S. households will not air Kimmel’s show," the Democrats said.

"Your announcements that you will prevent Mr. Kimmel’s show from airing on your stations come as your companies have business pending before the Trump administration: Nexstar — the nation’s largest owner of local television stations and owner of dozens of ABC affiliates — needs the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) approval of its attempted mega-merger with competitor Tegna, Inc.," they continued. "Sinclair — the nation’s second-largest broadcaster — is also waiting on FCC authorization for a broadcast deal, and is expected to engage in further TV station acquisitions, for which it would require FCC approval, if the FCC weakens media ownership regulations."

NEXSTAR TO CONTINUE NOT AIRING KIMMEL'S ABC SHOW, IN TALKS WITH DISNEY TO ENSURE IT 'RESPECTS' ALL AUDIENCES

Kimmel returned to air on Tuesday, but his program was still preempted by Nexstar and Sinclair affiliates. A source close to negotiations told Fox News Digital ahead of Kimmel’s comeback that Nexstar and Sinclair expected a sincere apology after infuriating conservatives with remarks about Kirk’s alleged assassin. Kimmel failed to apologize but choked up as he insisted that he never intended to make light of Kirk's death. Kimmel also spent much of the show mocking Carr and Trump.

Nexstar announced on Wednesday it would continue to preempt the program, while Sinclair has not commented. Warren, Wyden, Markey and Van Hollen suggested the ordeal could implicate federal anti-corruption laws.

"This series of events raises serious questions about whether Nexstar and Sinclair responded to Trump officials’ warnings by removing Mr. Kimmel’s show, not only to avoid regulatory backlash from the FCC, but also to influence the Trump administration’s review of your pending deals," they wrote.

"If you suspended a late-night comedian’s show in part to seek regulatory favors from the administration, you have not only assisted the administration in eroding First Amendment freedoms but also create the appearance of a possible quid-pro-quo arrangement that could implicate federal anti-corruption laws," Warren, Wyden, Markey and Van Hollen added.

The Democrats noted that "Nexstar has announced its plan to acquire rival broadcast owner Tegna for $6.2 billion," but need the FCC approval and Sinclair "has pushed for the FCC to revise the television ownership cap, as part of its larger plans for potential acquisitions announced this August."

NEXSTAR, SINCLAIR EXPECT APOLOGY FROM KIMMEL BEFORE AGREEING TO REINSTATE SHOW: SOURCE

"Make no mistake: the statements from FCC Chairman Carr and President Trump represent an extraordinary abuse of power that jeopardizes all Americans’ First Amendment rights. These moves should be investigated to determine if they violate federal law," Warren, Wyden, Markey and Van Hollen wrote.

"But Nexstar and Sinclair, which chose to immediately buckle under Trump administration pressure, also have questions to answer. If you used this incident as an opportunity to influence or appease President Trump or other administration officials as you seek federal approval of your mergers or other regulatory favors, that may raise questions about your compliance with federal anti-corruption law and the Communications Act’s requirement to broadcast in the ‘public convenience, interest, and necessity,’" they added. "Suspending the show of a comedian critical of the Trump administration clearly has value to President Trump, who has been critical of Mr. Kimmel for years."

The Democrats urged Nexstar and Sinclair to answer a series of questions by Oct. 7, including ones about private discussions between them and Carr, and whether they were offered "regulatory favors." Others included:

"Given that Disney has decided to return Mr. Kimmel’s show to the network, why have Nexstar and Sinclair decided not to restart airing the show on the stations you own?"

"Which Nexstar executives were involved in discussions about preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live!? Please provide information regarding the timing, nature of, and participants in these discussions, including whether the pending transaction with Tegna was discussed."

"Which Sinclair executives were involved in discussions about preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live!? Please provide information regarding the timing, nature of, and participants in these discussions, including whether the pending transaction with Tegna was discussed."

"What actions are your companies taking to facilitate the Trump administration’s sign-off on your pending or future transactions?"

Sinclair pointed Fox News Digital to an earlier statement where the company will continue to preempt Kimmel's show as they discuss on how to move forward with ABC.

Nexstar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.