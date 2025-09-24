Nexstar to continue not airing Kimmel's ABC show, in talks with Disney to ensure it 'respects' all audiences

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nexstar Media Group, Inc., announced on Wednesday that it will continue preempting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for the time being, even as Disney is allowing the show to return to ABC.

"Nexstar is continuing to evaluate the status of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on our ABC-affiliated local television stations, and the show will be preempted while we do so," the company said in a statement. "We are engaged in productive discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company, with a focus on ensuring the program reflects and respects the diverse interests of the communities we serve."

This follows their previous statement on Tuesday where the company had declared, "We made a decision last week to preempt ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s ‘ill-timed and insensitive’ comments at a critical time in our national discourse. We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve."

"In the meantime, we note that ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will be available nationwide on multiple Disney-owned streaming products, while our stations will focus on continuing to produce local news and other programming relevant to their respective markets," Nexstar added.

Kimmel returned to the airwaves Tuesday after a brief suspension by Disney that began last week. He clarified his remarks about the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk and praised his widow Erika Kirk, but he did not offer a direct apology for appearing to falsely suggest the accused killer was a MAGA supporter.

He also mocked Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr and President Donald Trump for their criticism of him and defended his right to free speech.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.