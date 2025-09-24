Trump calls ABC's Jimmy Kimmel support 'major illegal campaign contribution' to Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump slammed ABC and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in a Truth Social post Tuesday night, questioning the network’s decision-making after it opted to keep Kimmel on the air.

"I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back," Trump wrote. "The White House was told by ABC that his show was canceled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there."

Kimmel’s attempt to criticize reactions to Charlie Kirk’s assassination triggered his suspension. Even after ABC/Disney executives reinstated the show with statements emphasizing sensitivity, major affiliates such as Nexstar and Sinclair announced they would not air the program unless their demands were met.

"Sinclair also calls upon Mr. Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family. Furthermore, we ask Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk family and Turning Point USA," Sinclair Broadcast Group, which is aligned with many conservative broadcasters, said in a statement.

Kimmel’s comments framed the reaction from conservatives and the MAGA movement as an effort to distance themselves from the accused shooter while also leveraging the killing for political gain.

Trump said the comedian "puts the network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE."

He also suggested that ABC’s support amounted to "a major illegal campaign contribution" to Democrats.

"Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 million," Trump said. "This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad ratings."