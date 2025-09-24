Expand / Collapse search
Media

Trump calls ABC's Jimmy Kimmel support 'major illegal campaign contribution' to Democrats

Major affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair refuse to air show unless demands are met following controversial remarks

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
I hope most people aren't 'sick enough' to celebrate this: Emily Wilson Video

I hope most people aren't 'sick enough' to celebrate this: Emily Wilson

Award-winning journalist Michelle Backus and political media personality Emily Wilson break down the ramifications Jimmy Kimmel is facing after his comments on the assassination of Charlie Kirk on 'Fox News @ Night.'

President Donald Trump slammed ABC and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in a Truth Social post Tuesday night, questioning the network’s decision-making after it opted to keep Kimmel on the air.

"I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back," Trump wrote. "The White House was told by ABC that his show was canceled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there."

Kimmel’s attempt to criticize reactions to Charlie Kirk’s assassination triggered his suspension. Even after ABC/Disney executives reinstated the show with statements emphasizing sensitivity, major affiliates such as Nexstar and Sinclair announced they would not air the program unless their demands were met.

Art of Kimmel's suspension

Protesters gather outside the studios where "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced to demonstrate against the show's suspension. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

CHARLIE KIRK ALLY RESPONDS TO DISNEY'S DECISION TO LIFT JIMMY KIMMEL'S SUSPENSION

"Sinclair also calls upon Mr. Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family. Furthermore, we ask Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk family and Turning Point USA," Sinclair Broadcast Group, which is aligned with many conservative broadcasters, said in a statement.

Kimmel’s comments framed the reaction from conservatives and the MAGA movement as an effort to distance themselves from the accused shooter while also leveraging the killing for political gain.

protestors outside kimmel

Protestors outside "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following ABC's indefinite suspension of the program at Hollywood Blvd on September 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

KIMMEL'S SHOW OVERWHELMINGLY BIASED AGAINST CONSERVATIVES, STUDY FINDS

Trump said the comedian "puts the network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE."

President Trump

President Trump on Sunday Morning Futures.  (Sunday Morning Futures)

He also suggested that ABC’s support amounted to "a major illegal campaign contribution" to Democrats.

"Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 million," Trump said. "This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad ratings."

