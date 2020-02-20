À la Hillary Clinton, Bloomberg brags about closing coal-fired power plants, likely eliminating jobs

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg appeared to take a page out of Hillary Clinton's playbook on Wednesday night during the ninth Democratic presidential debate when he bragged about his role in shutting down hundreds of American coal-fired power plants.

"Already we've closed 304 out of the 530 coal-fired power plants in the United States, and we've closed 80 out of the 200 or 300 that are in Europe, Bloomberg philanthropies working with the Sierra Club," said Bloomberg, boasting about the impact of his multimillion-dollar contribution to the "Beyond Coal" initiative.

"That reminded me of Hillary Clinton in 2016, saying I'm going to do away with these coal jobs. That did not sell in the middle of this country," said Fox News co-anchor Ed Henry on Fox Nation's live coverage of the debate in Las Vegas.

"No, and it's not going to [sell] again," agreed Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren, who was reporting live from the debate venue at the Paris Las Vegas hotel and casino.

In March 2016, at a Democratic town hall in Ohio, Clinton said, "We're going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business."

In her 2017 memoir, "What Happened," which detailed her failed 2016 presidential campaign, Clinton argued that her "coal miners" comment was taken out of context and that she was "intensely concerned about the impact on families and communities that had depended on coal jobs for generations."

"It wasn't just Bloomberg," added Tomi. "They're all talking about some form of cutting off jobs."

For example, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stood behind his calls for a ban on federal agencies issuing new permits for fracking of oil and gas.

"I think what was actually really interesting ... was that the United States had the sharpest decline in emissions of any other nation. And we did that without a government mandate," said Lahren. "We did it without some phony-baloney Paris Climate Accord."

Last week, the International Energy Agency announced that the U.S. led the world in reducing carbon emission from energy, in absolute terms, in 2019. The U.S. produced 140 million fewer tons of carbon emissions, while the output of the rest of the world grew by nearly 400 million tons, mostly driven by developing countries in Asia.

"So it just goes to show that what we're doing through innovation, capitalism, the free marketplace and through freedom is actually what's going to save the environment, not these government mandates," continued Lahren.

"They really do need to answer to the people in the middle of this country," concluded Lahren, "especially those people that were Democrats who voted for Donald Trump... to be able to sustain a high-paying job and a lifestyle that they've had for generations, and these people would cut that off from them in the name of climate change and tree-hugging. And I think that they really need to answer for it."

