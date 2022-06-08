Expand / Collapse search
Democrat-turned-Trump Republican wins landslide victory: People don't want Biden's 'dysfunctional America'

Van Drew slammed Biden as the 'worst president' in American history

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Democrat-turned-Trump Republican wins primary with 85 percent of vote Video

Democrat-turned-Trump Republican wins primary with 85 percent of vote

Former Democrat Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ, discusses his astounding primary win and rips the Biden administration on 'Fox & Friends First.'

Former Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., fended off several challengers in his New Jersey Republican congressional primary, winning 85 percent of the vote in a landslide victory.

The Trump-supporting Republican told "Fox & Friends First" hosts Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus he credits his success to those around him, including those who espouse his values of "freedom," "hard work" and making sure everyone "obey[s] the rule of law," among others.

"Pretty much everything [the Biden administration] has done… has been so destructive," he said. 

"Worst president, worst administration in the history of America, in my opinion," he added.

FORMER DEMOCRAT REP. JEFF VAN DREW URGES MANCHIN TO RECONSIDER PARTY ID: ‘LOOK AT ALL THEY WANT TO DO’

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, then state Sen. Jeff Van Drew, D-Cape May Court House, speaks at a Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee meeting in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Van Drew also credited former President Donald Trump's endorsement for his win, saying "he's been with me all along, he's supported me [and] not only did he endorse me, he's had me at Mar-a-Lago and in New York…"

An overwhelming majority of Trump-endorsed candidates have won Republican primaries in recent months.

Van Drew said he believes in the former president's message and raved about his accomplishments for the country.

Rep. Van Drew praises GOP after switching parties as Joe Manchin reportedly mulls leaving Dems Video

"I believe in what he did in that he actually broke up the swamp, he told the truth about what's really going on," he said. 

"People want the truth. They want change. They don't want this dysfunctional America that this administration is creating."

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.