Donald Trump
Published

Trump touts that all candidates he endorsed won in Ohio, Indiana, predicts 'tremendous season' for GOP

'I was 22 and 0,' Trump told Fox News. 'I won every race.'

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump touted victories for the nearly two dozen candidates he endorsed who won their primary races in Ohio and Indiana Tuesday night, predicting the night was just the beginning of a "tremendous season" for Republicans he supports.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said it was "a really great night for Republicans."

TRUMP-BACKED JD VANCE WINS TUMULTUOUS SENATE GOP PRIMARY SHOWDOWN IN OHIO

"I was 22 and 0," Trump told Fox News. "I won every race."

The 22 candidates in Ohio and Indiana whom Trump endorsed won their primaries Tuesday night, including JD Vance, the venture capitalist and bestselling author of "Hillbilly Elegy." Vance secured Trump's endorsement in Ohio’s crowded GOP Senate primary less than three weeks ago.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"I think JD showed tremendous strength," Trump said. "It was a great victory for everyone, but I am most happy for the Republican Party because we have great candidates. I think all of them will be winning in the fall.

"It was a great evening for the Republican Party and we love all of our candidates from Indiana, from Ohio, I went 22 and 0," Trump told Fox News.

Senate candidate JD Vance, left, greets former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3.  (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

Senate candidate JD Vance, left, greets former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3.  (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File) (AP)

"I think we're going to have a tremendous season, I think we’re going to win a lot of races with great candidates who are going to go on to big numbers in the fall."

TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT BUT WAS A BIG WINNER WITH VANCE'S OHIO GOP SENATE NOMINATION VICTORY

Looking ahead, Trump pointed to races in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

In Pennsylvania, Trump endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race over his GOP opponent David McCormick.

Mehmet Oz, celebrity physician and U.S. Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, center, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Mehmet Oz, celebrity physician and U.S. Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, center, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The Oz race is going to be interesting. I think Oz is going to do very well. Oz is going to do very well," Trump said, pointing to Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary. "Georgia is going to be interesting. I have a lot of candidates in Georgia."

Trump endorsed former GOP Sen. David Perdue in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, over incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. But even without Trump's endorsement, Kemp is enjoying a lead over Perdue in public opinion polling and fundraising.

Former President Donald Trump shakes hands with former Sen. David Perdue, who's primary challenging GOP Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, at the former president's rally in Cumming, Ga. on March 26, 2022

Former President Donald Trump shakes hands with former Sen. David Perdue, who's primary challenging GOP Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, at the former president's rally in Cumming, Ga. on March 26, 2022 (David Perdue campaign)

Next Tuesday in Nebraska’s primary race for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, Trump is backing Charles Herbster, a multimillionaire agricultural executive, in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts. The race also includes multimillionaire hog farmer Jim Pillen, who is backed by Ricketts, and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom.

West Virginia also holds primaries next Tuesday. Trump has endorsed GOP Rep. Alex Mooney over Rep. David McKinley.

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report. 

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

