Democrat praises Biden's student loan handout, claims impact on inflation will be 'small,' 'negligible'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., celebrated President Biden's student loan handout which will add at least $300 billion to the national deficit. On "America Reports" Wednesday, Rep. Garamendi rejected experts' fears that this will worsen inflation and instead stated that the economic impact will be "small or even negligible."

BIDEN ANNOUNCES STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT AS NATIONAL DEBT SOARS

REP JOHN GARAMENDI: I'm saying that this benefit will be spread out over future years, and therefore the impact on inflation is likely to be small or even negligible. But what it does do for those people that are not going on to college, they ought to take a look at the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as the infrastructure bills which have been passed, which have very significant increases and opportunities for education, for job training, for apprenticeship programs. Those opportunities are there in that legislation. And yes, that is federal money. That is taxpayer money that will be spent directly on people that need those educational opportunities. And do not forget about the American Rescue Plan that pumped literally billions of dollars into the education system so that that education system could become modern dealing with the reality of Zoom and internet.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: