A Democratic strategist claimed that she and many of her immigrant friends feared for their safety following former President Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention.

During a Friday appearance on CNN, Democratic strategist Maria Cardona said that she received a flood of text messages from immigrant friends after the speech with messages like, "Oh my God, Donald Trump just put a target on my family's back."

"As an immigrant Latina myself, I feel that way too," she said.

Cardona then said she was thankful that she lives in Washington, D.C., and not any of the rural, conservative areas of the United States.

"If I lived in Texas, or in some other rural, red area and my kids were out speaking Spanish—I would be in fear of their life for the words that Donald Trump spoke last night and that is what is at stake," she said.

Trump spoke about illegal immigration three times during his RNC speech, where he accepted the GOP nomination for the third time.

At one point, he called it a "massive invasion" that has spread "misery, crime, poverty, disease and destruction to communities all across our land."

He later said that "no hope or dream we have for America" can succeed unless the border is closed and the government finishes construction of the wall he pursued during his time in office.

Calls for additional border security and mass deportation of illegal immigrants were a focal point at the RNC.

Signs of "Mass Deportation Now!" were seen on the convention floor, and the point was hammered home by former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) chief Tom Homan, who said that a new Trump term would bring new enforcement measures and more deportations.

"I've got a message to the millions of illegal aliens that Joe Biden has released in our country in violation of federal law: You better start packing now," Homan said to cheers from the crowd.

On Tuesday, day two of the convention had focused on border security, with the theme of "Make America Secure Again." Speakers included the family of Rachel Morin, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant last year.

"Joe Biden and his designated border czar Kamala Harris opened our borders to him and others like him, empowering them to victimize the innocent," Rachel's brother, Michael, said.

When Biden took office, he reversed many of Trump's policies, and has since been hit by a historic crisis at the southern border that has smashed records. The Biden administration has said it has been trying to solve what it says is a hemisphere-wide crisis, but needs funding and immigration reform from Congress, something it blames Republicans for blocking.

