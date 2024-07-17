Border security, illegal immigration top of agenda at GOP convention: ‘Mass Deportation Now!’

Calls for additional border security and mass deportation of illegal immigrants were again on display at the Republican National Convention’s third night, as the ongoing crisis at the border remains a top political issue.

Signs of "Mass Deportation Now!" were seen on the convention floor, and the point was hammered home by former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) chief Tom Homan, who said that a new Trump term would bring new enforcement measures and more deportations.

"I’ve got a message to the millions of illegal aliens that Joe Biden has released in our country in violation of federal law: You better start packing now," Homan said to cheers from the crowd.

Former President Trump had campaigned heavily on restricting illegal immigration and building a wall along the southern border in 2016, and his supporters say the strategy worked.

President Biden took office, reversing many of Trump’s policies, and has since been hit by a historic crisis at the southern border that has smashed records. The Biden administration has said it has been trying to solve what it says is a hemisphere-wide crisis, but needs funding and immigration reform from Congress, something it blames Republicans for blocking.

But Republicans say the crisis is the result of Biden-era policies and specifically the reversal of Trump-era policies like border wall construction and increased interior enforcement.

"Biden is the first president in American history to come into office and unsecure the border. Who the hell does that?" Homan said.

Now, with the crisis at the border a top issue, Republicans are promising to fix it if Trump is re-elected. Trump has promised the largest deportation campaign in American history.

"America needs a president who will secure our border. America needs Donald J. Trump," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has fought repeatedly with the Biden administration on the crisis.

"Under President Trump we had the lowest illegal border crossings in about four decades. By contrast, however, Joe Biden deserted his duty on his first day in office, he gutted President Trump's policies and the result has been catastrophic," he said.

On Tuesday, day two of the convention had focused on border security, with the theme of "Make America Secure Again." Speakers had included the family of Rachel Morin, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant last year.

"Joe Biden and his designated border czar Kamala Harris opened our borders to him and others like him, empowering them to victimize the innocent," Rachel’s brother, Michael, said.

On Wednesday, speakers included Arizona ranchers Sue and Jim Chilton.

"On the screen you'll see footage from our ranch. Since Joe Biden took office our hidden cameras have recorded over 3,500 drug packers and others dressed in camouflage marching north through our ranch," Jim Chilton said.

"These are not asylum seekers . It looks like, feels like an invasion, because it is," he said.

"Every time Jim leaves the ranch house, I have to worry that he won't come back alive," Sue said. "Our house has been broken into twice. A Border Patrol agent was shot by drug smugglers on our ranch."

The Biden administration has been pushing back against the narrative set by the Republican Party, accusing Republicans of blocking solutions. Meanwhile, the administration has said that its actions are working.

The White House said this week that since an executive order by President Biden was announced in June to limit entries into the U.S., encounters overall have decreased by more than 50%, and the number of releases has decreased by 70%. Officials also say the administration has removed and returned more than 50,000 individuals to more than 100 countries.

"While the president’s action has led to significant results, it is clear that the only lasting solution to the challenges we are seeing on our border – the solution that would deliver additional authorities, resources, and personnel that we need to secure our border – is through congressional action," an official said.