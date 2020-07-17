Tammy Bruce rips de Blasio on rising crime: He's trying to 'gaslight people' into believing things are fine

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is deceiving people into believing “everything is fine” in the city as crime surges, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said on Friday.

“The reason there are fewer people in jail is that they have been let out due to the coronavirus and they’re on the street,” the Fox Nation host told “Fox & Friends.”

This past weekend alone, there were 28 shooting incidents and 35 victims across the city’s five boroughs, compared to just five incidents and six victims during the same Friday-to-Sunday period last year, the NYPD told Fox News. The violence included a shooting that killed a 1-year-old in Brooklyn.

“Black leaders have come into this city asking and begging the mayor to reinstate two squads that have been disbanded including an undercover crime squad and other squads that deal with individual gang members and violent individuals,” Bruce said.

"This is about liberal policies and decisions and yet it’s not like they’re having a mea culpa moment saying ‘let’s change policy,’ they are trying to gaslight people into believing everything is fine which tells you they have no intention in changing course.”

Bruce's comments came after de Blasio on Wednesday signed into law the NYPD Accountability Package, a police reform measure meant to increase transparency within the NYPD and build community trust.

The NYPD Accountability Package "bans the use of chokeholds across the NYPD, protect the right of citizens to record police activity, require NYPD transparency on the use of surveillance technologies, establish an online NYPD disciplinary matrix, and ensure all NYPD officers have their shield number and rank designations visible at all times while on the job."

Meanwhile, the NYPD has reported a staggering increase in shootings and violent crimes in recent weeks. On Saturday, the New York Post reported 15 shootings in 15 hours, just one week after the city saw a bloody July Fourth Weekend with 44 shootings and at least eight killed.

According to statistics from the NYPD, New York City reported 28 incidents between Friday and Sunday. The NYPD reports a year-over-year increase of 600 percent in shooting incidents and a 483 percent increase in shooting victims.