Dave Rubin slams out-of-control 'cancel culture': 'We're being treated like children'

Political pundit and author Dave Rubin asked, “Where are all the adults in the room?” reacting to the so-called cancel culture sweeping the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“This thing is out of control,” Rubin told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.

Rubin reacted to the recent resignations of two newspaper editors among other incidents related to "cancel culture.'"

New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet resigned last week, amid anger inside the company over the publication of an op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., supporting the deployment of the National Guard to help quell the unrest over Floyd’s death.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s top editor also reportedly resigned after a staff uproar over a “Buildings Matter, Too” headline that ran on an article lamenting damage to businesses amid turbulent protests over Floyd’s death.

Also, HBO Max pulled the Oscar-winning Civil War epic "Gone With the Wind" from its library and the television series “Cops” was pulled from the air amid heightened racial tensions and the growing civil unrest spurred by Floyd’s death.

On Thursday, host Steve Doocy noted that Rubin has been “talking about cancel culture for about five years” and asked: “how did we wind up here?”

“What the left has become is an amorphous mob that will take out anyone who does not bow immediately when they want you to bow,” Rubin said in response.

“I mean the idea we're going to take ‘Gone With the Wind’ off HBO, we could take everything off,” he continued.

Rubin said television shows like “Family Guy,” “The Simpsons,” “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” could be gone as well.

“Every comedy will be gone,” he explained.

Rubin then asked, “Are we going to take off 'Police Academy' movies?”

NY TIMES REVOLT OVER REPUBLICAN OP-ED FORCES PAPER TO BACK DOWN

“We could go through the litany of things that might trigger somebody, that might offend somebody,” he continued.

“This is art. I mean we're going to have to go through all our music, all our movies, all our TV shows and what we'll be left with is, ‘you'll have to sit in a room with nothing in it and keep quiet.’”

He went on to ask whether there would be anyone in corporate America who would stand up against the mob and why no executives at HBO bothered to push back.

HBO’s newly launched streaming service reportedly yanked the 1939 film, which takes place at an Atlanta plantation. Critics in the modern era have criticized "Gone With the Wind" for its depiction of black people.

The film won eight Oscars including best picture and made history when Hattie McDaniel became the first black American to win an Oscar for her performance.

A spokesperson for HBO Max explained its decision and its plans to put the film back on the platform, but with added "historical context."

"These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible," the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We're not children and yet we're being treated like children,” Rubin said on Thursday.

Fox News’ Robert Gearty and Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.