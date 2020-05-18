Dave Rubin weighs leaving California over coronavirus restrictions: 'We don't have adults in the room'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Political pundit and longtime Los Angeles resident Dave Rubin told "The Daily Briefing" Monday that he is considering leaving the Golden State over Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

"I hate to say it ... you know how much I love it," Rubin told host Dana Perino. "I’ve got a great studio here. I’ve got a great life here ... I’ve built my career and family here. I don’t want to go, but at some point, the rubber meets the road for all of us that talk for a living. And if I live in a place that is so out of whack with the things that I talk about, it starts not feeling right, so I’m considering all sorts of things, and it’s unfortunate."

California, the nation’s most populous state, has come under fire lately for its restrictive coronavirus-related shutdowns and extended stay-at-home orders.

"We don’t have adults in the room who are honestly explaining things to us," “The Rubin Report” host said. "Authorities seem to think that because they just say something, that in and of itself makes it right or true or worthy of being a policy, and it’s like nobody explains anything, and they seem to love these measures that take everything to the nth degree."

Last week, comedian, popular podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan told his viewers he’s considering moving to Texas "if California continues to be this restrictive."

"This is why I am worried," Rubin said. "The longer this goes, we will forget every little bit of what it was like to be a human just two months ago."

Rubin praised Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for "doing a nice job" in safely reopening their respective states.

"They’re not just saying 'Hey, everybody just run around, no one put masks on and do whatever you want,'" he explained. "They are saying, 'We are trying to figure out a way to move forward,' and that’s the thing.

"If you listen to much of the media, they make it sound like they’re opening up and everyone can do whatever they want. No, they’re trying to let us be free," Rubin said, adding, "I thought the United States had something to do with freedom."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.