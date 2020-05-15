Joe Rogan ponders move to Texas over California coronavirus restrictions: ‘I might jet’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan said he’s considering moving to Texas if California continues to be so restrictive with coronavirus pandemic-related shutdowns and stay-at-home orders.

“Hey, I might move to Texas,” Rogan said on Wednesday’s edition of his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“If California continues to be this restrictive, I don’t know if this is a good place to live,” Rogan added. “First of all, it’s extremely expensive. The taxes here are ridiculous. And if they really say that we standup until 2022… I might jet.”

California -- the nation’s most populous state – has come under fire lately for its response to the nationwide pandemic.

“I’m not kidding. This is silly, I don’t need to be here. The only reason that I’m here is that I’m closer to people… a lot of my friends live here, the Store is here,” he said, referring to the famed Comedy Store in Los Angeles where Rogan regularly performed before the coronavirus pandemic.

“If they won’t let us do the Store, and we could do standup other places, why would we stay here?” Rogan said before listing Austin and Dallas as areas he would consider moving to.

“I like Houston but I don’t know if I’d live in Houston,” he added. “Dallas is great.”

On Thursday night, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro blasted California for not following the lead of other states like Georgia and Florida that are working to reopen their economies from coronavirus shutdowns

“California is my home state,” Navarro told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “I think it’s going to become a red state with that kind of leadership. The reality is that if we don’t open this economy back up we’re not going to have an economy."

California has seen protests in communities such as Huntington Beach, where demonstrators have sought rollbacks of restrictions on businesses and on use of public beaches, many in effect for nearly two months.

On Tuesday night, U.S. Navy veteran Mike Garcia, a Republican, won a U.S. House seat in Southern California that was previously held by a Democrat.

In another sign of frustration with Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's orders as well as local rules, Elon Musk, CEO of automaker Tesla, recently said he planned to move jobs out of state over the restrictions.

"And here’s the other reality that the medical doctors haven’t been telling you,” Navarro continued. “Yeah, the China virus kills directly. But if we keep our economy shut down we’re not only gonna lose trillions of dollars in wealth [and] economic activity, that China-virus shock to the economy kills as well – suicides, drug abuse, depression.”

“It’s time to get back to work,” Navarro concluded. “We know a lot more than we did when this first hit us, when it came in like a lightning bolt from China because they hid the virus from us."

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.