Dave Portnoy, Dana White step up with Tunnel to Towers to help fallen NY officer's family

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is teaming up with Tunnel to Towers to take care of another fallen law enforcement officer's family, this time with the help from UFC President Dana White.

"It's sad that [Tunnel to Towers CEO] Frank [Siller] and I are back in the seat again not too long, two or three weeks after we were here before, but the support is great. We don't want to have to keep being here, but it's great to see when that happens. But again, nobody wants to be in these situations," Portnoy said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday, announcing a contribution of $100,000 from White.

Onondaga Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hoosock was shot and killed in an ambush in New York alongside Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen.

FORMER NYPD COMMISSIONER DOUBTS CITY'S CRIME TREND WILL CHANGE: ‘PROGRESSIVE LEFT’ HAS ‘CAPTURED’ POLICYMAKERS

The two law enforcement officials were killed on Monday when a suspect opened fire outside a residence.

Both officers, as well as the suspect, later identified as Christopher Murphy, 33, were transported to Upstate University Hospital for urgent medical care but succumbed to their injuries.

Hoosock leaves behind his wife, Kate, and three young children.

"What we told them is what we tell all these great heroes that died in the line of duty, that have kids left behind, that we're going to pay off their mortgage," Tunnel to Towers founder Frank Siller said Thursday.

‘THIS PUTS OUR COPS IN DANGER,’ NYPD BRASS SAYS AFTER BRONX JUDGES RELEASE GUN-WIELDING MIGRANT SQUATTERS

Barstool Sports is helping Tunnel to Towers by selling Onondaga County Sheriff tees. In addition, Portnoy is personally matching sales from the Barstool tees.

"It's one after another. And Frank's been great. We're partnering with Tunnel to Towers. They're helping us make sure we get the money. So we've raised about $800,000 for this family, and again, it's kind of surreal we're back in this spot, but we are, and we appreciate all the support. But every cent, you got to keep it going because these families, they need it," Portnoy said.

"Money doesn't solve the issue, but it's just a tragedy. And as much as we can be there, we'll try to be there."

Less than one month ago, Tunnel to Towers and Barstool Sports stepped up to help the family of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Queens.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On "Fox & Friends" last month, Siller emphasized there are "still so many other" law enforcement families that need the organization's help, citing a 40% increase in police officer deaths this year.

"They don't join the police department or become law enforcement to make money. They do it because they're born that way to protect us. They protect us. Now we have to protect their families. When something like this happens, none of them are sitting with bank accounts to pay off their mortgage, none of them. And this kind of help, what Dave is doing, what Tunnel to Towers is doing, this is how we have to take care of these great families that are left behind."

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and Bailee Hill contributed to this report.