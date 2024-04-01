Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

DA secures indictment in NYPD officer Jonathan Diller's murder: 'Should have never been on the street'

Guy Rivera and Lindy Jones are named in 10-count indictment by Queens DA Melinda Katz in NYPD officer's murder

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
Jonathan Diller’s life mattered: Meagan McCarthy Video

Jonathan Diller’s life mattered: Meagan McCarthy

Panelists Meagan McCarthy and Nicole Parker discuss how New York Mayor Eric Adams claims crime in his city is not out of control on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Guy Rivera and Lindy Jones have been indicted on charges connected to the shooting death of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller in Far Rockway last week.

"The killing of a New York City police officer strikes at the heart of this city and rattles any sense of security in a civilized society. The grand jury has returned several felony charges against these defendants in the death of Detective Jonathan Diller, a dedicated officer, father, husband, and son who lost his life while carrying out his duty to serve and protect the community," Katz said.

Rivera, the 34-year-old suspected of fatally shooting Diller during a traffic stop, was indicted for first-degree murder for homicide and first-degree attempted murder for attempting to fire his weapon at an NYPD sergeant at the scene. Both defendants were indicted on charges of criminal possession of a weapon for a second weapon found in the car.

"We need to make sure we hold people accountable. They go after our law enforcement. Going after law enforcement in the city of New York sends a message. We want to send a message back. You can't do that. We will indict you for it. And today we did that," Katz continued. 

NYPD JONATHAN DILLER SHOOTING: SUSPECT GUY RIVERA CHARGED WITH MURDER, ATTEMPTED MURDER IN ATTACK ON OFFICERS

Guy Rivera poses for mugshot in white T-shirt and black hat, with a beard and mustache

Guy Rivera, an ex-con suspected of fatally shooting NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, appears in a mugshot. (NYPD)

Jones was indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

"Today, my office made a motion to make sure that he was remanded not only on this gun possession, but also the previous gun possession. To make sure that he stands trial, he is a flight risk. We proved that to the judge today. And remanded him," Katz said. 

Katz said Jones admitted in court that he "shoots people."

  • Ex-con Lindy Jones appears in a Queens courtroom following the shooting death of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller
    Ex-con Lindy Jones appears in a Queens courtroom following the shooting death of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller. (Pool via Richard Harbus for Daily Mail)

  • Jones arriving in court
    Jones is escorted into court. (Pool via Richard Harbus for Daily Mail)

  • Jones sitting down
    Jones faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the current charges, in addition to 15 years on a separate open weapons charge from April 2023, according to Katz's office. (Pool via Richard Harbus for Daily Mail)

  • Jones being escorted in court
    Ex-con Lindy Jones is facing gun charges in connection to the shooting death NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller. (Pool via Richard Harbus for Daily Mail)

  • A close up of Jones' face
    Jones frowns in court. (Pool via Richard Harbus for Daily Mail)

  • Jones walking away in court
    Police help escort Jones during his court appearance.  (Pool via Richard Harbus for Daily Mail)

  • Jones sitting near his attorney
    Katz said Jones admitted in court that he "shoots people." (Pool via Richard Harbus for Daily Mail)

  • NYPD officers watch the court proceeding
    NYPD officers sit in the gallery as ex-con Lindy Jones appears in a Queens courtroom following the shooting death of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.  (Pool via Richard Harbus for Daily Mail)

  • NYPD officer's badge
    An NYPD officer's badge is seen with a thin blue line strap wraped around it.  (Pool via Richard Harbus for Daily Mail)

"He's facing up to 30 years, and he made it very clear that this is what he does. He shoots people. We talked about it in court, and the judge remanded him," Katz told reporters.

WIFE OF SLAIN NYPD OFFICER JONATHAN DILLER DELIVERS EMOTIONAL EULOGY AS THOUSANDS ATTEND FUNERAL

Vigil for fallen New York police officer

A portrait of late NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed while making a routine traffic stop on March 25th in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, is pictured during a candlelight vigil at Brady Park in Massapequa, New York, U.S., March 27, 2024. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Nearly 100 NYPD officers shuffled into the courtroom, filling nearly every seat as Rivera made his first appearance.

"This is a vicious career criminal who has the mentality to kill a New York City police officer. He's a dangerous individual. Should have never been on the streets," Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President Patrick Hendry said. 

TRUMP ATTENDS SLAIN NYPD OFFICER JONATHAN DILLER'S WAKE: 'NEED LAW AND ORDER'

Officer Diller in NYPD uniform on scene

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller is survived by his wife and their nearly 1-year-old son.  (NYPD)

On March 25, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Diller saw Rivera with what looked like a gun in the front pocket of his sweatshirt. Rivera and Jones then got into a 2016 Kia Soul, with Jones in the driver’s seat, prosecutors said.

Diller and other officers approached the car and repeatedly asked Rivera to roll down his window before they were able to open the car door. Rivera then removed a gun from his clothing and shot Diller, prosecutors allege. The officer was hit in the stomach.

"There is no excuse, none whatsoever, for this individual to have been out of jail during the time of this homicide of police officer Diller," Hendry said. 

SUSPECTS IN SHOOTING DEATH OF NYPD OFFICER JONATHAN DILLER IDENTIFIED, HAVE LENGTHY RECORDS

Fellow NYPD officers attend Jonathan Diller's funeral

NYPD officers attend the funeral of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church on March 30, 2024, in Massapequa, New York.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Hendry called for more change.

"Police officers behind me are sick and tired of our criminal justice system not doing its job. It starts today. We're going to continue to be in these courtrooms. Time after time after time until change happens. Attacks on police officers have to end," Hendry said. 

Hendry emphasized that the judges in these cases need to do their jobs and stop making excuses.

"They should be holding these violent criminals. They should be remanded. They should not be back on the streets," Hendry pleaded.

Court was adjourned until April 16. Rivera is being held without bail after the judge deemed him a flight risk.

A split image showing Guy Rivera, Lindy Jones and NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

Guy Rivera and Lindy Jones have been indicted in connection to the murder of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.

"This is one step towards the road to justice for our hero brother and his family. I thank you, I know his family. Thank you and we thank you for what you do every single day, risking your lives to keep everybody in this city safe. Thank you so much," Hendry said. 

Rivera faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. Jones faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the current charges, in addition to 15 years on a separate open weapons charge from April 2023, according to Katz's office.

Officer Diller was posthumously promoted to rank of Detective, First Grade.

"The senseless gun violence not only took the detective’s life but also endangered another member of the NYPD. We continue to stand united in seeking justice for the victims, the grieving families, and the entire NYPD community," Katz said.