Law enforcement officers killed in gunfire ambush identified by New York officials

The police officer and sheriff's deputy killed in a gunfire ambush in New York this week have been identified.

The deceased officers — identified as Officer Michael Jensen and Deputy Micheal Hoosock — were killed on Monday when a suspect opened fire on a group of law enforcement outside a residential home.

The incident began at about 7:07 p.m. on Sunday when Syracuse police officers spotted a "suspicious vehicle" in the area of Emerson Avenue and Hamilton Street, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

NEW YORK POLICE OFFICER, SHERIFF'S DEPUTY KILLED IN SHOOTING; SUSPECT ALSO DEAD

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and instead fled the area.

After checking the vehicle registration, officers determined where the owner resided in Salina. Officers, joined by Onondaga County Sheriff's deputies, responded to the address and found the vehicle parked at a residence on Darien Drive.

Shortly after their arrival, the officers and deputies were encountered by an armed man, prompting an exchange of gunfire.

OWNER OF NYC HOME THAT WENT UP IN FLAMES SAYS HE CAN'T GET RID OF SQUATTERS WHO 'HAVE MORE RIGHTS THAN HIM'

Jensen and Hoosock were shot — as well as the suspect, later identified as Christopher Murphy, 33.

All three were transported to Upstate University Hospital for urgent medical care but succumbed to their injuries.

In addition to serving as a sheriff's deputy, Hoosock was also the deputy chief of Moyers Corners Fire Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To say [Hoosock] will be missed is an extreme understatement," the fire department said in a memorial statement. "Whether it was in the service of the Fire Department, Law Enforcement, or as an EMS provider, everyone knew how dedicated he was to the community."

Jensen, previously honored by the Syracuse Police Department as Officer of the Month in December 2023, was mourned by his fellow officers.

"Officer Jensen was extremely proud to wear the Syracuse Police badge, and help serve the City in which he resided," the Syracuse Police Department wrote in a statement. "Officer Michael Jensen, you will never be forgotten."

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.