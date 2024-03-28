Tunnel to Towers, Barstool step up to help family of slain NYPD officer who leaves behind wife, 1-year-old

Tunnel to Towers and Barstool Sports are stepping up to honor the family of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed while serving in the line of duty earlier this week in Queens.

Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller joined "Fox & Friends" alongside Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy to discuss how they have stepped up to help his widow, Stephanie, and their baby, after their tragic loss.

"I spoke to Officer Diller's widow, Stephanie, and I let her know that the country is praying for her," Siller told Brian Kilmeade on Thursday. "New York most certainly is praying for her. And that the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is going to be there for her, and that she's not going to have to ever worry about her mortgage again, and that we're going to make sure that we… pay it off. I have so many people that have reached out to us to help in this cause."

Siller emphasized there are "still so many other" law enforcement families that need the organization's help, citing a 40% increase in police officer deaths this year.

SUSPECTS IN SHOOTING DEATH OF NYPD OFFICER JONATHAN DILLER IDENTIFIED, HAVE LENGTHY RECORDS

Meanwhile, Barstool Sports started selling NYPD merchandise to support the Diller family, in addition to contributions separate from the sales. Portnoy vowed to match contributions raised through Wednesday night.

"Barstool has a long history trying to support the police and cause like this," Portnoy said.

"So we raised $1.5 million in about 24-48 hours. I, as well spoke with Stephanie. They're going through so much, but [I] just let her know that we'll be there to support."

NYPD OFFICER SHOT, KILLED DURING CAR STOP IN QUEENS BY SUSPECT WITH MULTIPLE PRIOR ARRESTS: POLICE

"When you talk money and mortgages, it's a necessity, but it's hollow," he continued. "That really doesn't… fill the gap of what just happened, but we will be there financially."

Police arrested the suspect in the fatal police shooting, 34-year-old Guy Rivera. He has over 20 prior arrests, primarily for drug and violent offenses. The driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Lindy Jones, who also had a lengthy criminal record, was also arrested.

During a news conference, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Diller and his partner conducted a traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens, at about 5:45 p.m. on Monday, after they found a vehicle illegally parked at a bus stop.

When they approached the vehicle, they found Rivera in the passenger seat and asked him to step out of the car. He refused and allegedly opened fire on the officers. The bullet missed Diller’s bullet-resistant vest, striking him in the torso. The officers returned fire and Rivera was struck. He remains hospitalized.

Portnoy said Americans must understand the dangers police officers and first responders face each day.

"You never know what's going to happen when you leave the door," Portnoy said.

"You've got to appreciate what they're doing, because stories like this really drive home [that]… anything can happen any day, and the risk they take can't be understated."

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.