Perino: You have to wonder who the White House spin on 'recession' is for

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Dana Perino questioned why the White House doesn't accept reality and admit the U.S. economy is in a recession, instead of trying to change the definition on "The Five."

DANA PERINO: Why wouldn’t you just do that, if 75% of the country, 65% of the country think we are in a recession already. 75% of Democrats don’t want Joe Biden to run again. 85% of the country thinks that we are on the wrong track. Adding recession, I don’t understand why it was such a big deal because the story then became that the White House was so worried about the word "recession" that they would do anything to try to get you not to say it. A lot of media went along with it, but this is a technical definition.

NBC DEFENDS BIDEN'S REDEFINITION OF RECESSION, CLAIMS GOP PUSHING ‘NARRATIVE’ OF BAD ECONOMY TO HURT DEMS

Imagine George W. Bush or Donald Trump trying to get away with it. The media would never have done that and that’s fine because you have to be honest about what’s happening. You have to wonder who this spin is actually for. It’s for Twitter and the media. People at home, they know what’s happening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: