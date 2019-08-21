Dana Perino: AOC calling Electoral College a 'scam' is a 'disservice' to Constitution, civics education

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's claim the Electoral College has a 'racial injustice breakdown' does a disservice to the Constitution and civics education, according to Dana Perino.

The New York Democrat is also telling her social media followers that people in "flyover country" don't matter, Perino claimed Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"It's such a disservice to the institution, to the framers of our Constitution," she said. "It's bad for civics education. Think of how many people follow her on Instagram and are going to think, 'OK, the Electoral College is racist' -- because she's... driving through flyover country, then she thinks that it's OK to say that these people don't matter -- the people that live here don't matter.

"Nobody said it was racist, until recently," Perino added. "They didn't say it when Barack Obama won the electoral college -- twice."

Prior to Perino's interview, host Tucker Carlson played a clip from Ocasio-Cortez's Instagram showing scenery as she rode through a flat, rural area, saying: "we're coming to you live from Electoral College."

The "Daily Briefing" host said not only are Electoral College opponents trying to delegitimize people in rural states but may also be working toward a larger goal that stifles the Tenth Amendment.

"When she talks about not wanting the Electoral College, it's just the next step to saying they don't want the United States Senate either -- because the United States Senate allows for two senators from every state," she said. "They don't want states' rights."

During the Constitutional Convention in 1787, delegates led in part by Connecticut lawmaker Roger Sherman established an agreement that allowed for a bicameral legislature with one House weighted by population and another that allotted two members to each state.

To that effect, Perino said Electoral College critics only want high-population areas to be in control in Washington.

"They just want the cities... to be in charge across the country. They don't want to have to persuade and use argumentation to say why their policy prescriptions would be better," she said. "The Founders knew what they were doing when they set it up. We are a republic. We have states' rights."

In an Instagram story posted Monday, Ocasio-Cortez began by joking that she saw "many votes" while driving through the desert, which she sarcastically referred to as the "electoral college."

She then cited several excerpts from a New York Magazine article that refutes arguments in favor of the Electoral College, telling Republicans that the system "is, in fact, a scam."

"The Electoral College has a racial injustice breakdown," Ocasio-Cortez said. "Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a 'one person, one vote' system where all our votes are counted equally."

