Dana Loesch calls for 'real bipartisan discussions' to tackle mass shooting prevention

Nationally syndicated radio host and former spokeswoman of the National Rifle Association (NRA) Dana Loesch called for “bipartisan solutions” to mass shootings following the “horrific” shooting in Odessa, Texas.

Loesch told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that “We have to figure out ways -- have real, bipartisan discussions to figure out what’s going on here. We always keep looking at treating the symptoms, but what is the root of the problem?”

Loesch went on to praise the first responders to the mass shooting in Texas.

The random shooting rampage in Odessa and Midland this past Saturday killed seven people. Police said only that the gunman was a white man in his mid-30s.

The police reported seven dead and 22 hurt, with three police officers among the injured. The shooting started after a traffic stop, investigators said. Officers killed the gunman outside a movie theater in Odessa after a pursuit.

“There are so many things about this tragedy, about this individual, this murderer that we do not yet know,” Loesch said. “We’re not even quite sure exactly how he acquired his firearm.”

Loesch said that accounting for how the Texas shooter acquired the firearm would help create a solution.

“All of this is very important to know when we discuss solutions, or when we discuss when were the points of failure in a tragedy like this, so that they can be addressed.”

Loesch raised the importance of reporting cases of “ineligibility” to the National Instant Criminal Background System.

“We have the laws there. We need to properly enforce them and properly follow through,” Loesch said.