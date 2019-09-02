Dan Bongino says 'warning signs' of past mass shooters were overlooked or 'not followed up on'

Former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer Dan Bongino urged the public to look out for “warning signs” of a potential mass shooter following the recent rampage in Texas that killed 7.

Bongino told “Fox & Friends” that previous mass shooters had “warning signs” that were “either missed or just not followed up on” that could have potentially prevented such tragedies to occur.

A random shooting rampage in Odessa and Midland Saturday left 7 dead on Sunday. Local police would only say that the gunman was a white male in his mid-30s.

The police reported 7 deaths and 22 injured, including three police officers of those injured, due to the gunman opening fire. The shooting began after a traffic stop, authorities said. Officers killed the gunman outside of a movie theater in Odessa after a pursuit.

Bongino discussed the difference between “random and targeted violence,” saying that "targeted violence" involves "intent" of a committed crime whereas "random" violence involves a victim being at the "wrong place at the wrong time" and gets "mugged," he used as an example.

"But in those cases of targeted violence, there are always red flags in advance. The majority of those cases, a lot of these people gave off warning signs. Some of them, very very simple."

Bongino went on to say, "I mean at some of the school shootings which have similar types of profiles, they actually told people what they were going to do in advance.”

Bongino added that a heightened sense of awareness is needed to track “warning signs.” “You need to be willing to make that call to loved ones or law enforcement when you hear something like that.”