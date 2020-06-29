Rep. Crenshaw: 'There's one party that will teach your kids to love America'

“There's one party that will teach your kids to love America and there’s one party that won't stand up for it,” Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw told “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

Crenshaw made the statement three days after President Trump announced that he signed an executive order to protect American monuments, memorials and statues and threatened those who try to pull them down with “long prison time.”

Historic monuments and statues have become the targets of anger and vandalism during Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis at the end of May.

Host Brian Kilmeade noted on Monday that Crenshaw penned a column on Friday titled “We Can’t Let the Outrage Mob Win.”

Kilmeade then asked Crenshaw, “What is the fundamental problem that you have” with “attacks” on monuments?

“We always knew that this would never stop with what is an honest and frankly a good debate to have about Confederate statues,” Crenshaw said in response.

“I think we should have that debate, but now it’s gone to George Washington, now it’s gone to [former President Ulysses S.] Grant, now it’s gone to Abraham Lincoln, it's burning the flag… It's getting rid of the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.”

He went on to say, “They [the mob] want to erase the very things that unite us as Americans and the very things that stand for equality and justice and freedom and this was always part of the plan, it has been for decades actually and it started well back into when Marxism made its way into the United States in the 60s.

“And they're always looking to take advantage of some kind of situation, to make people think that their country is evil so that they can justify their own Marxist revolution,” Crenshaw continued, noting that “that is what's happening here and you can't be blind to that.”

DC'S CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATE WANTS 'PROBLEMATIC' LINCOLN STATUE REMOVED FROM LINCOLN PARK

He said “the whole political correctness debate” was “always just some kind of nice-feeling platform from which to launch this thing, which is essentially a purge of American ideals and the things that bring us together as Americans.”

Crenshaw said, “We can't give into it.” He said that “it's not just protecting statues,” but also about protecting American ideals.

“I hope our local officials start to actually do that and get police out there and say, ‘You're not going to do this anymore,’” he said, adding that “it's also up to each one of us.”

“Tell corporate CEO's to stop giving in, stop letting them erase everything about us,” Crenshaw explained.

“It’s telling your teachers, start teaching why America is actually good, stop teaching the counter argument to America to our kids. They're growing up hating this country.”

He noted that the 2020 election “is quickly becoming about that.”

“There's one party that will teach your kids to love America and there’s one party that won't stand up for it and that really matters in 2020,” Crenshaw said.

He went on to say that “cancel culture has no end.”

“My well-intentioned liberal friends, they always want to give an inch and then another inch and then another inch because they want to be liked and they want to be liked by the far-left Progressives,” Crenshaw said.

“They think they can be appeased, but you can never appease the mob and this is the lesson that Americans have to learn.”

He explained that the mob cannot be appeased “until the destruction of America is complete because it’s what they're after fundamentally” since “Marxism runs deep in their ideology.”

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.