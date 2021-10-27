Dan Crenshaw on 'Kilmeade Show': Democrats are making a mistake siding with radicals

While the Virginia gubernatorial race is bringing education issues to the forefront, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that teachers' unions have pitted themselves against regular parents. He said Democrats continue to side with teachers' unions and other "radical groups" against "regular Americans."

DAN CRENSHAW: The teachers' unions have pitted themselves against the regular parents, the regular Americans out there. They've done so in a variety of ways, whether it's mask mandates or the vaccine mandates, or them refusing to come into class. In northern Virginia in particular, this is a really bad problem. I know I'm up in D.C. a lot and stuff that has kids out there, and the parents were really, really getting frustrated with the school closures over the past year and a half. The mask-wearing that everybody knows is unnecessary for small children, and they just keep doing it anyway. And the teachers' unions are not relying on any kind of science or logic or reason.

It's really got the parents. And you know what, parents are voting out here. Teachers' unions may be powerful. They may donate to may be politically active, but I think the Democrats are making a mistake siding with them. They side with all these radical groups. If you're ever trying to understand why Democrats do the things they do, it's because they side with radical groups, whether those are immigration activists, whether those are climate activists or whether those are teachers' unions and they side with them because they're good at organizing. And Democrats and politicians, in general, are scared of people that can organize well.

