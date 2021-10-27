Youngkin hits back at Biden's January 6th jab: 'Standard rhetoric of a failing campaign'

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin responded Wednesday to President Biden's comments on the Virginia race, where he appeared to compare Youngkin and the January 6th Capitol rioters.

"Extremism can come in many forms. It can come in the rage of a mob driven to assault the Capitol. It can come in a smile and a fleece vest," said Biden Tuesday at a rally on behalf of Youngkin's opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Youngkin called it "standard rhetoric from a failing campaign," telling hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that McAuliffe and Democrats are not focusing on the issues important to Virginians.

"What they are not focused on is what is really happening in Virginia. We have parents trying to stand up for their children on school boards all over Virginia. We saw students walking out of the classroom yesterday trying to ask school boards across Virginia to look out for their safety. This is what this race is about," Youngkin told "America’s Newsroom."

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl bluntly asked Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe Wednesday why he needs so much help in a state where a Republican hasn't won a statewide race in 12 years.

In recent days, McAuliffe has enlisted President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and a slew of other liberal household names in hopes he can get the extra boost needed to win the closely watched race. The Virginia governor's race is often looked at as a national bellwether. In 2017, a comfortable win for Democrat Ralph Northam preceded Democrats taking back the House the following year, as did Republican Bob McDonnell's landslide victory in 2009 before the GOP won the House in 2010.

Polls have shown McAuliffe, who was previously elected governor in 2013, tied with GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin and Biden’s own popularity is on the decline after carrying Virginia comfortably in 2020.

Democrats appear nervous, and Karl took notice.

"We’ve got Stacey Abrams in here, two visits by the president, a visit by the former President Obama, a visit by the first lady, a visit by the vice president," Karl observed before asking, "Why all the -- why do you need all the help?"

McAuliffe responded, "We did this last time. I mean, we did the same thing in ’13. I mean, we always bring them in. This is the biggest race in America. Who doesn’t want to be here?"

Youngkin said Terry McAuliffe can’t talk about any of these things because he is on the wrong side of every issue.

Youngkin also claimed McAuliffe backs the FBI being used to try "to silence parents all over Virginia for standing up for their kids."

Youngkin said the race is about the future and the state's children.

"They’re on the side of big government. I’m on the side of parents and students. The entire nation is watching this. I see it every day joining us on our website, making such a statement on behalf of parents and students all over the nation."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.