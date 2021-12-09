Dan Crenshaw on 'Fox & Friends': America's most beautiful cities being 'ruined by liberal policies'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, slammed soft-on-crime policies enacted by Democratic cities across America.

PHILADELPHIA DA KRASNER SAYS CITY DOES NOT 'HAVE A CRISIS OF CRIME' DESPITE RECORD HOMICIDES

DAN CRENSHAW: America’s most beautiful cities are indeed being ruined by liberal policies. There’s a direct line between death and decay and liberal policies. Now those liberal policies include defunding the police, this is indeed what happened in Austin, there’s a police shortage. But, it’s also the bail reform…

The criminals laugh in the back of a police car because they know they’re gonna be out the next day back to committing crimes. This is a problem for people who actually pay taxes and live there, and they’re absolutely ruining America’s greatest cities, and we should be outraged about it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW