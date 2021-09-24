Rep. Crenshaw blasts Biden for border crisis 'lies': 'Can't imagine a worse leader'

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called out President Biden for "lies" Friday about Border Patrol agents who were previously accused of whipping migrants, saying the president has no interest in holding anyone – including illegal immigrants – accountable except for CPB agents trying to mitigate the crisis. On "America's Newsroom," Crenshaw said Biden's immigration policies that have escalated the situation at the border aren't due to incompetence, but rather were planned in order to advance his political agenda.

REP. BABIN SLAMS BIDEN'S ‘SHELL GAME’ AT BORDER: MIGRANT NUMBERS ‘DON’T ADD UP'

REP. DAN CRENSHAW: We could take an hour debunking all of the lies that he told on all different subjects. And there was a lot. But this one was really egregious. It seems like the only people he wants to hold accountable for the mess at the border is his own border agents for doing their job. He put them in this position, and then he lies about what they're doing. He lies about their actions. You can't imagine a worse leader right now. If you're trying to get a mass exodus from the Border Patrol, if you're trying to get them to quit and lose morale, then this is a great way to do it.

You know who else isn't held accountable? All the people illegally crossing our border, all the unvaccinated, all the people with COVID, all the people infiltrating our country and lying about their asylum claims. They're not held accountable. But Biden doesn't care about that. We have to stop pretending like this is incompetence. This isn't incompetence. They're doing this on purpose. Mayorkas was on the record yesterday bragging about how there's too many of Trump's policies that they've rescinded to even count. So they rescinded all these policies. They act surprised that it causes this mass migration across our border, this unsustainable mass migration, and they act like it's just a tough situation that they have to deal with. But it's not. It was done on purpose.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: