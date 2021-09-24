Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Babin slams Biden's 'shell game' at border: Migrant numbers 'don't add up'

Texas Republican argues White House is not accounting for thousands of migrants in his state

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, called out the Biden administration Friday of playing a "shell game" with illegal immigrants coming across the southern border, arguing on "Fox & Friends" the White House's numbers "don't add up" as thousands of migrants remain unaccounted for.

LINDSEY GRAHAM CALLS FOR 'INCOMPETENT' MAYORKAS TO RESIGN AMID BORDER CRISIS

REP. BRIAN BABIN: Incredibly, we saw Secretary of DHS Mayorkas this week testify in front of the Homeland Security Committee and he said that the border under Biden is no less secure than under President Trump. And that is the biggest whopper I've heard probably in 25 years, because as he said that, that's when there were 15,000 illegal immigrants that were underneath that bridge. And the numbers -- you're right, they don't add up. What's happening? The last I heard was that there were less than 2,000 Haitians that were returned and repatriated. And there's still thousands and thousands of illegals that are unaccounted for. 

And it's a shell game, exactly what they did early in the year when I went down to the Donna facility and saw kids in cages, kids in these in these cells. And then just a few days later, they took pictures of these kids that were there, now all of a sudden these cells are empty. All they did was move them across the street.

