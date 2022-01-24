Dan Bongino sends message to NYC: 'Stop voting for this'

Dan Bongino, host of "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino," weighed in after a weekend of violence in New York City left one officer dead and another critically injured. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Bongino spoke directly to residents of the city, reminding them that the soft-on-crime policies that are leading to increased violence and crime are a direct result of the leadership they elected.

NY GOV. BLAMES ‘SHOT FROM AN ILLEGAL GUN’ FOR KILLING OF NYPD OFFICERS

DAN BONGINO: Eric Adams, this supposed "change agent" in New York who's just more of the same, I'm telling you. Watch when there's the first police shooting, this guy will bail on every one of these reforms. … People voted for this. That's why I said, ‘You want to play cutesy time with these folks? Fine. You go right ahead.’ Alvin Bragg, the new Soros-type, don't enforce any minor crimes, whatever he considers minor crimes guy. He won by 60 points. No, not six, 16. I didn't misspeak.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So do the people in Manhattan. I'm not talking to the good folks who are sick of this crap, but the people in Manhattan and around the five boroughs. You did this. You did it. Yes, I'm pointing at you. You voted for it. You wanted it. Bragg ran on it. You did it by 60 points. You voted for it. You want to change it? Stop voting for this crap. And please God, don't move down here and bring this garbage down here to Florida and vote for this crap down here. You want to vote for chaos in the streets? You do it in New York City. Stay the hell out of these states where we actually care about safety.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: